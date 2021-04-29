5 Pairs of Slide Sandals That May Be Even Comfier Than Birkenstocks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sandal season is quickly approaching, and we’re ready for something new. This coming summer really represents a fresh start for all of us, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We need some cute looks prepared as our schedule starts to fill up again, and that means we need some trusty sandals we can wear with a variety of outfits!

Just as essential is finding a sandal that’s ultra-comfortable. Many of us haven’t spent as much time up and about over the past year as we have in years past, so as we start spending more time out of the home, we need a pair of shoes that can keep our feet feeling happy and comfy all day long. We’ve all tried Birkenstocks before, but we’re ready for a change. That’s why we’re covering five other slide sandals from different brands you may love even more!

Chaco Chillos Slide

The Chillos Slide has been coming for the title of “comfiest sandal in the world,” and it might have just succeeded. From the contoured footbed and arch support, to the shock absorption, to the ladder lock buckles, these slides are basically the epitome of comfy-cool!

Get the Chaco Chillos Slide for just $50 in 11 different shades at Zappos with free shipping!

Teva Voya Zillesa

Pile on the straps! Teva is always a go-to for comfy sandals, but we’re majorly obsessed with this pair right now, especially with the different shades weaving over and under each other. Shoppers say these are “the most comfortable shoes” they have ever worn, and we can see why!

Get the Teva Voya Zillesa for just $35 in 4 different shades at Zappos with free shipping!

OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandal

These OOFOS sandals are so comfortable, they’ve been officially approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health and being of exceptional quality. No more sore feet, knees and backs. We also love these because they sort of have a Yeezy slide look to them!

Get the OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandal for just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

Sanuk Yoga Gora Gora

If you’re looking for a slimmer, sleeker profile, these Sanuk sandals are a fantastic choice. They feature the brand’s iconic yoga mat footbed, plus a stretchy, double strap design to keep your foot firmly in place. They have a molded rubber outsole too to keep you grounded on any slippery sidewalks or poolside paths!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Gora Gora (originally $35) now starting at just $31 in 5 different shades at Zappos with free shipping!

Native Shoes Davis

These slides definitely have the look of Birks, but with some soft features we love. They have a padded EVA footbed and double strap design, plus an EVA outsole so you can feel like you’re walking on clouds. You can always adjust the straps too for a perfect fit!

Get the Native Shoes Davis for just $55 in 2 different shades at Zappos with free shipping!

