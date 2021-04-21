5 Comfy Flip Flops You Can Try for Free With Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a well-known fact that we adore shopping online. In fact, we’re true experts — but every now and again, we long for shopping in an actual store. There’s just something about trying pieces on before you swipe your credit card! So, what if we told you that you could recreate that in-store shopping experience from the comfort of your own home? Amazon has made it possible!

If you’re a Prime member, it’s time to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Wardrobe. Not familiar with this seriously unique online shopping system? Allow Us to explain. Any fashion item that’s listed as Prime Wardrobe can be ordered directly to your door free of charge! You can choose up to eight different items, try them out for seven days — and return whatever you’re not loving in the resealable box with the prepaid label that comes with your order!

Right now, we’re shopping for summer flip flops, and Prime Wardrobe is saving the day. Need some new sandals in your life? Try out these five pairs, and decide for yourself which is the ultimate winner!

These Wedge Flip Flops

The wedge heel on these flip flops gives you arch support, and it’s designed for anyone who has an active lifestyle.

Get the FitFlop Women’s Lulu Lizard-Print Flip Flops Sandal for prices starting at $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Double-Strap Flip Flops

These flip flops are a simple sandal that you can wear on the most relaxed and casual pool days.

Get the Volcom Women’s Forever and Ever Flip Flop Sandal for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Classic Rubber Flip Flops

Havaianas are a staple flip-flop that shoppers adore — try them for yourself with Prime Wardrobe!

Get the Havaianas Women’s Top Flip Flop Sandal for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Braided Thong Flip Flops

You can wear these minimalist-friendly flip flops with everything — from bikinis to your favorite maxi dresses!

Get the Roxy Women’s Costas Sandal Flip-Flop for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Comfy Slingback Flip Flops

Shoppers love the spongey sole and comfy fabric strap design of these Sanuk sandals. Chic!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 sandals for prices starting at $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

