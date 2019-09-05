



For Us, shopping is more than a hobby — it’s a way of life. We pride ourselves in our ability to separate the good from the bad and, by now, we’ve got the hang of things. We can instantly tell what’s worth investing in and what isn’t. The downside? We sometimes can’t afford what we want and will add it to our endless wish lists.

Well, your wish list is Century 21’s command! The retailer is making all of those dreams a reality. How? With a 2-day flash sale that’s offering up to 40% off Tumi Luggage. This makes it the perfect time to invest in all 5 of these must-have items that are totally worth the investment. What’s better than that? Just that Ariana Grande won’t be the only one saying “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” — you will too!

This Must-Have: Wheeled Duffle

Carrying your duffle bag? Everyone knows that’s so yesterday. Nowadays, it’s all about making traveling as easy as possible, and what item just screams simplicity? This wheeled duffle, that’s what! Its suitcase-like design comes with all of the traditional bells and whistles. There are multiple zipper compartments, a removable pouch to store any overnight toiletries and a retractable top carry handle. Amazing, isn’t it? It is, especially with that deep blue shade making it gender-neutral.

See it: Grab the Tumi Merge Wheeled Duffel Packing Case (originally $795) now only $557, available while supplies last at Century 21

2. This Must-Have: Briefcase

Heading out of town for a long weekend? Traveling for business? Either way, this briefcase is the sleek and sophisticated piece that will have Us traveling in style. It’s perfect for any laptop or electronic devices and even has room to store any files or folders too! Hold it by the handles or swing the adjustable strap over your shoulder and head out the door. It’s the perfect piece for any occasion!

See it: Grab the Tumi Charleston Compact Briefcase (originally $375) now only $262, available while supplies last at Century 21

3. This Must-Have: Leather Backpack

In the market for a laptop case? But not a fan of the black one we suggested above? Totally fine, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Instead, slip your laptop into this beautiful brown backpack. The leather is so buttery-smooth we’ll be spreading the love for this piece all over. From the morning commute to the office, and even on those weekend getaways! It’s the perfect piece worth your investment.

See it: Grab the Brown Webster Laptop Leather Backpack (originally $725) now only $508, available while supplies last at Century 21!

4. This Must-Have: Traditional Suitcase

Who said basics are boring? Not Us! We’re head-over-heels for this traditional suitcase. This piece comes available in two separate sizes — the 28-inch and 32-inch — and both are great. It just boils down to whether you’re looking for a larger or smaller size since both of them come with the same fantastic features. The hard exterior will weather any reason, season or occasion and is great when looking for something stain-resistant too!

See it: Grab the Tumi Navy Tactics Upright Spinner (originally $1,240) now with prices starting at $357, available while supplies last at Century 21!

5. This Must-Have: Trendy Tote

Is anyone traveling with a toddler? What about small children? Maybe you’re just an over-packer like Us? Either way, this is the trendy tote has all of our needs covered, literally. It’s large enough for anyone looking to throw in an extra pair of sneaker or heels, and all of our family’s needs too. Plus, it’s not just named the “just in case” tote, it has room for all of those extra items we’re always packing for hypothetical scenarios. Factor in the bright color and this red-hot tote is sizzling and impossible to resist.

See it: Grab the Tumi Red Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote (originally $100) now only $69, available while supplies last at Century 21!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

