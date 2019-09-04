



Summer is nearing its end and, even though we’re definitely bummed about it, we know that there are some major sales to take advantage of right now. As you know, here at Shop With Us we cannot resist a good sale. The only problem is that most of the items that go on sale are from summer collections, which makes shopping a little tricky.

Finding sale items from the summer that can also work in the fall is how we navigate end-of-the-season purges. If we’re shopping these sales, we want to make sure that we can wear the items that we buy right now and well into the fall. After all, we definitely don’t want them sitting around in our closets until next summer! These 7 pieces from Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut sale are the perfect ones to pick up to get you ready for the cooler fall months.

1. This Dreamy Floral Dress

Floral prints are definitely more common in the spring and summer, but who says you can’t rock it in the fall too? This stunning silky pleated dress is the perfect way to get away with a bright floral print in the fall. The green jewel tone with the violet and white flower print is definitely vibrant — but not too vibrant that it can’t be worn in the cooler months.

See it: Grab the Mireille Pleated Dress (originally $160) now only $100 at Anthropologie!

2. This Flirty Blouse

We all know that plaid is a staple fall print, and this ruffled blouse is the perfect way to incorporate it into your seasonal wardrobe. The ruffled neckline and loose cuffed sleeves give plaid a flirty twist that would pair great with some black skinny jeans and edgy moto booties.

See it: Grab the Laila Ruffled Blouse (originally $110) now only $70 at Anthropologie!

3. This Statement-Making Top

You are sure to turn heads while donning this amazing blouse. The wide red-and-white vertical stripes down the chest contrasts well with the horizontal stripes on the huge billowy sleeves. Overall, this blouse gives off a romantic feel that can definitely translate well into the fall season.

See it: Grab the Maria Blouse (originally $98) now only $60 at Anthropologie!

4. This Printed Wrap Dress

We always love a good wrap dress, and they’re not only meant to be worn in the warmer months of the year! Luckily for Us, this wrap dress comes in a red leaf-y print that honestly looks like it could fit into a fall collection. Throw on a pair of knee-high boots and a leather jacket and you’re ready for a breezy fall brunch with friends!

See it: Grab the Farm Rio For Anthropologie Bruxelles Mini Dress (originally $198) now only $120 at Anthropologie!

5. This Cute Knit Top

Knits are obviously a go-to fabric in the fall, which is why this top is absolutely perfect. The ruffled cap sleeves give this otherwise basic top some extra oomph and we love how great it looks tucked into a pencil skirt. We’re definitely feeling the collegiate preppy vibe with this top that’s ideal for fall!

See it: Grab the Ruby Flutter-Sleeved Top (originally $98) now only $70 at Anthropologie!

6. This Classic Jean Jacket

Everybody needs a classic jean jacket in their closet, and it’s even better when it’s from a legacy brand like Levi’s. Jean jackets are the perfect choice to wear when the temperatures begin to drop early on in the season. When you need some outerwear to don but still want to keep it somewhat light, look no further than a classic jean jacket. Throw this over any outfit on a cool fall day and you’re good to go!

See it: Grab the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket (originally $90) now only $50 at Anthropologie!

7. This Super Flattering Tank

Everyone has basic tank tops in their closet, but chances are you don’t own a tank as unique as this one. It’s structured and cut in a style that hugs your body in all the right places, giving you a sleek and flattering look. It would look great with a printed skirt and heels for a more formal vibe, or with jeans and some sneakers for a casual vibe.

See it: Grab the Kyla Tank (originally $78) now only $40 at Anthropologie!

Not your style? Check out more sale items from Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!