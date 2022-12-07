7 Incredible Amazon Christmas Tree Deals to Shop — All Under $99

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Christmas tree prices have seriously skyrocketed this year — which is why many shoppers are turning to the artificial variety for their holiday décor! That said, even fake trees can wind up costing more than anticipated depending on the type and quality you’re looking for.

With that in mind, we did manage to find a few tree options from Amazon that are absolutely gorgeous and won’t cost you over $99! Plus, with Prime shipping, you’ll be able to have them on your doorstep in no time. Check out the stunning trees we scoped out below!

This Extra Tall Slim Tree

If you’re looking for a tall tree deal, buying a slim version like this one will save you money — it’s also easier to fit into tighter spaces!

Get the National Tree Company 7.5 Foot Artificial Slim Christmas Tree — originally $150, now on sale for $66!

This Snow-Dusted Tree

This tree looks like it was just plucked from a Christmas farm thanks to the touches of white “snow.”

Get the Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree — originally $90, now on sale for $80!

This Chic White Tree

Go for a more modern Christmas decor theme with this white tree which can be decorated in many ways!

Get the Prextex 6 Feet White Christmas Tree — originally $67, now on sale for $50!

This Convenient Pre-Lit Tree

This majorly popular bestselling tree is so easy to set up — shoppers love that you don’t have to futz around with tangly lights!

Get the National Tree Company 4.5 Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree — originally $120, now on sale for $84!

This Frosted Tree

This tree is another solid option to shop if you like the snow-dusted look!

Get the Prextex Premium 6 ft Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree — originally $77, now on sale for $73!

This Cute Chubby Tree

What this tree lacks in height, it makes up for in volume! This pick is ideal for apartments or smaller spaces.

Get the National Tree Company Artificial 4.5 Foot Mini Christmas Tree — originally $130, now on sale for $63!

This Fun Bright Pink Tree

If you want to shake things up in a funky way, this pink tree is the vibe — plus, it comes with decorations that match perfectly!

Get the Rufeud Premium PVC Artificial Christmas Tree with Christmas Tree Ornaments and Star Topper — starting at just $40!

