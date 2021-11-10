7 Beautiful Gift Ideas for Spiritual People and Astrology Lovers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you know anyone who’s obsessed with astrology or spirituality, you surely understand how passionate they are about these topics! With the holidays on the horizon, there’s no better gift than an item that aligns with their interests!

That said, it can be hard to know where to start looking for products like these. Don’t stress, because we’re here for you — and with that in mind, we found a slew of personal gift ideas from Amazon that are sure to delight the lucky recipient. From zodiac-related accessories to crystals and cleansing sets, check out the selection below!

This Constellation Necklace

This divine dainty necklace uses the star patterns to express your birth sign — we’re completely enamored!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope Zodiac Necklace for just $13

This Intro Crystal Kit

Learn how crystals and other items are used to balance out your chakras with this all-in-one set, complete with handy info!

DANCING BEAR Healing Crystals Chakra Balance Kit for just $17

This Moon Phase Wall Hanging

This adorable piece of decor can add celestial vibes to your bedroom or wherever else you decide to hang it!

BASE ROOTS Moon Phase Wall Hanging for just $20

This Cleansing Smudge Set

This kit includes all of the most popular cleansing agents and a how-to guide on how you can create the best experience for yourself!

SoloTherapy Smudge Kit Spiritual Set for just $26

This Zodiac Crystal Kit

Every one of these boxes is curated specifically with crystals for each zodiac sign, plus detailed cards explaining the benefits of each stone!

Rock Paradise Horoscope Stone Box Set for just $23

This Sage Candle

Burning actual sage may get messy and dangerous, but you can still get that cleansing effect by lighting this candle instead!

MAGNIFICENT 101 Pure White Sage Smudge Candle for just $11

This Color-Changing Lamp

You can easily change this lamp’s color to alter the mood and energy in your space!

LOGROTATE Moon Lamp for prices starting at just $20

