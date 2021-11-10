Our Favorite Grinch Items for the Holiday Season — Starting at $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Any holiday movie buff is bound to consider How the Grinch Stole Christmas as one of the best of the bunch — it’s absolutely iconic! Whether you’re a fan of the animated or live action versions of the story, the holidays simply aren’t complete without watching either option once — at least!

If you’re a massive fan, why not show off your Grinch love with some fun themed decor or a graphic tee that you can lounge in? We found so many perfect picks available on Amazon right now, and they start at just $10!

These Throw Pillow Covers

Spruce up the throw pillows you already own by adding these themed covers!

Get the AVOIN colorlife Christmas Throw Pillow Covers for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Window Decals

You can slap these decals onto your windows or wherever else they will stick. It’s a vibe!

Get the N/A Grinch Window Clings for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Door Decor

This door hanging has a whimsical cartoon aesthetic that’s seriously eye-catching!

Get the Happy Storm Christmas Door Decoration for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Countdown Advent Calendar

Count down the days until Christmas with this cute advent calendar — an enjoyable activity for the whole fam!

Get the DAZONGE Grinch Christmas Decorations 12” Hanging Advent Calendar for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Classic Grinch Tee

You can’t go wrong with the classic Grinch cartoon on a tee, and you can still wear it once the holiday season is over!

This LOL-Worthy Sweatshirt

We’re already picturing ourselves enjoying a glass of wine on a cozy night in while rocking this soft sweatshirt!

This Adorable Baseball Tee

This hilarious top is guaranteed to make any Grinch fan smile, and it’s also a great White Elephant gift idea!

Get the Top Take Women Christmas Grinch I’m Booked Baseball T-Shirt for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

