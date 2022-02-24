7 Best Neck Tightening Creams for a More Youthful Appearance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No skincare routine is complete without a neck cream in the mix — but let’s be real for a second. Many of Us overlook this specific type of treatment. Some might be satisfied using standard serums and moisturizers in the area, but when you have a product that’s actually dedicated to the neck, chest and dècolletage, it can completely transform your overall look!

The reason why a targeted treatment is essential is because the skin is incredibly sensitive — even more so than some areas of the face. It’s more prone to sagging and other signs of aging as the skin is thinner, so it can lose elasticity quicker. Simply put, that’s why it deserves special attention — and we found seven incredible firming neck creams that you can introduce into your daily routine now!

This Exfoliating Neck Cream

Shoppers who have tried countless neck creams and never saw success claim that this is the one that finally worked for them! On top of helping to nourish, tighten and lift the skin, it also has exfoliating properties that allow the treatment to penetrate deeper for maximum anti-aging benefits.

Get the NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Anti-aging Neck Cream for $88 at Dermstore!

This Peptide-Powered Neck Cream

The formula of this neck cream uses powerful peptides and a combination of different antioxidants to help nourish the skin while promoting anti-aging results at the same time. This is a gentler formula which is ideal for anyone who has sensitive skin!

Get the Replenix Lifting Firming Neck Cream (originally $92) on sale for $74 at Dermstore!

This Allover Firming Moisturizer

This moisturizer isn’t just designed for the neck and chest area — it’s a true allover product! It lifts, firms and helps to correct dark spots over the entire face and neck, plus it includes SPF 30 for your daily dose of sun protection.

Get the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi Action Ultra Cream for $110 at Nordstrom!

This Ultra-Lightweight Neck Cream

Many neck creams will have a thicker feel, and this is an excellent alternative! This treatment has a much lighter, almost gel-like texture that doesn’t feel greasy.

Get the Clarins Extra Firming Neck & Décolleté Cream for $92 at Nordstrom!

This Bestselling Neck Cream

If you’re looking for a more affordable neck cream that will still yield results, this product has you covered! Shoppers have elevated it to a top selling Amazon product and say it works just as well as more expensive neck creams — talk about a bang for your buck!

Get the ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Green Tea Powered Neck Cream

This is another more affordable neck cream pick that shoppers can’t get enough of! What makes this option different is its inclusion of green tea as a natural firming agent, plus vitamin C to help brighten up the skin in the neck area. Reviewers say that they hope this product never gets discontinued!

Get the YEOUTH Neck Firming Cream for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This “Holy Grail” Neck Cream

Shoppers call this neck cream one of the best if you’re looking to get serious and quick lifting results! It’s specifically designed for use around the jawline down to the chest area and to help combat crepey texture, lines, wrinkles and discoloration. Winner!

Get the StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream for $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!