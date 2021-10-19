7 Easy Halloween Costumes We’re All About — Starting at Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still not sure what to wear for Halloween? Believe it or not, the big holiday weekend is pretty much upon Us — but if you haven’t scored a costume yet, you’re not alone!

After all, we’re here to help. In fact, we rounded up a selection of costumes that are easy to wear, won’t break the bank and can get shipped directly to you via Amazon. Don’t let the stress get to you and get into the festive (and spooky) spirit instead!

This Iconic Grease Jacket

All you have to do to emulate one of the Pink Ladies is wear the jacket with leggings you already own, style your hair and do your makeup — and you’re totally good to go!

Get the Suit Yourself Pink Ladies Jacket for Women for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Complete 1980s Set

You don’t find a ton of inexpensive costumes that include all of the pieces and accessories necessary, so this ’80s-inspired set is a major steal!

Get the Blulu 80s Costume Accessories Set for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Renaissance Dress

You can channel many figures with this period dress — including a Game of Thrones or Bridgerton character!

Get the Forthery Women’s Medieval Costume Dress for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Elvira-Inspired Dress

Although this dress definitely evokes Elvira, you can rock it as a witch or vampire costume with some added accessories!

Get the Spooktacular Creations Women Floor Length Gothic Dress for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Butterfly Wing Set

This butterfly look is simple and dramatic at the same time, plus it’s a breeze to throw on with any ensemble!

Get the N/D Butterfly Costume Set for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Disney Princess Costume

Any Disney fan will adore this dress, and it’s much more affordable than other princess costumes we’ve come across!

Get the Leg Avenue Women’s Classic Snow White Costume for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 1950s Dress

This may not technically be a costume, but you can style it to resemble any popular character from the era. And of course, you can wear it well after Halloween with some modern twists!

Get the Hanpceirs Women’s Cap Sleeve 1950s Retro Vintage Cocktail Swing Dress for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!