7 Extremely Flattering High-Cut One-Pieces for Every Body Type

The retro, high-cut swimsuit was incredibly popular in the ’80s and ’90s, and it’s officially making a major comeback! You can pick up a one-piece that’s designed in a true throwback style — or go for a modern iteration that’s completely unique.

We found a range of different high-cut one-piece swimsuit variations that will work for various body types. Check them out below, and get into the vibes!

This Cheeky Printed Suit

If you’re not exactly sure how you feel about high-cut suits, this one-piece may be the happy medium you’re looking for. The bikini line doesn’t extend too high on the leg, but it’s adorably cheeky in the back so you can show a little extra skin.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Beautiful World Print One-Piece Swimsuit for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cutout Monokini Suit

Amazon shoppers claim this is the swimsuit you should buy if you’re “looking to stand out,” and we couldn’t agree more! The cutout design is seriously eye-catching, and it’s practically guaranteed to turn heads on the beach.

Get the Viottiset Women’s Cutout High Cut One Piece Thong Swimsuit for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Chic Belted Suit

This suit is beyond elegant! We love the strappy belted design, which gives the body a beautifully proportioned look.

Get the Michael Costello x REVOLVE Domico One Piece with free shipping for $148, available from Revolve!

This Adorable Printed Suit

How cute is this lemon print? This graphic has become next-level trendy this summer, and the high-cut silhouette isn’t as extreme as other styles. Plus, the tie-waist detail can accentuate your figure to perfection.

Get the Jessica Simpson Nice Lemons Printed Tie-Waist One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $98) on sale for just $74, available at Macy’s!

This Retro Suit

The lining on this one-piece swimsuit immediately gives it a sporty feel! Bonus: The high-cut style can make your legs look miles long.

Get the SHEKINI Women’s High Cut One Piece Backless Thong Brazilian Bikini Swimsuit for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Suit

Simple and sophisticated — those are the words that come to mind when looking at this one-piece! This is a standard high-cut suit, but the look is impactful.

Get the sofsy Retro Backless One Piece Swimsuit for Women for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Daring Suit

This one-piece suit is for a fashion risk-taker — but if you’re confident enough to rock it, then go for it! This is made for a Instagram photoshoot, so make sure your crew is ready to snap a few pics.

Get the ALLureLove Women’s Sexy Monokini Deep V One Piece for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

