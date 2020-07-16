Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone loves a bikini when it’s time to hit the beach, and that’s okay! Showing skin isn’t suitable for every occasion, and even some one-piece swimsuits may be too revealing. There are days when it’s preferable to be covered up, and that’s why you need modest options in order to feel comfortable while sunbathing.

There’s a huge misconception out there that modesty is synonymous with frumpy, and that is far from the truth. There are so many one-piece swimsuits that are chic, flattering and will provide Us with endless confidence. Check out our favorite one-piece swimsuits with varying levels of coverage below!

This Elegant Swimdress

The simplicity of this swimdress is what we love most about it. It’s sleek and has a timeless style!

Get the SHEKINI Women’s Sexy One Piece Ruched Retro Swimdress for prices starting at just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ruched One-Piece

Who doesn’t love a peekaboo keyhole moment? Combined with the subtle ruching on this suit, it’s the perfect flattering one-piece!

Get the Kenneth Cole New York Women’s High Neck Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tankini-Inspired Set

You’re bound to get major use out of this two-piece set. Team the loose-fitting tank with a different pair of bottoms, or the shorts with a complementary top. Best of all, it was designed specifically with plus-sizes in mind.

Get the Septangle Women’s Plus Size Two Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tiered One-Piece

This one-piece looks like a two-piece set. The ruffles on the top help conceal the tummy area and accentuate your natural curves!

Get the Swim Solutions Coastal Plates Printed Tiered Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $109) on sale for just $65, available at Macy’s!

This Square-Neck One-Piece

The square neck is so in right now, and the ruffle trimming along the hem is too adorable.

Get the eberjey So Solid Jane One Piece for $159, available at Revolve!

This Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece

Gorgeous award! The off-the-shoulder style is so stunning, and you can even rock it as a bodysuit.

Get the Tempt Me Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Vintage Off Shoulder Ruffled Bathing Suits for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Bustier One-Piece

The ruching on this swimsuit runs all the way up to the bustier-style top, and will seamlessly highlight your figure.

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Swimdress One-Piece

Best of both worlds! While this swimdress provides plenty of protection from UV rays, you can still show some leg thanks to the skirt’s slit.

Get the GOSOPIN Women Printed One Piece Swimdress for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

