7 Hangover Cures That Shoppers Say Work Wonders

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve had too much fun during a long weekend or summer vacation, you may not be feeling like yourself when it’s time to get back into the everyday groove. If libations were involved, they may take a toll on your immune system — which we all want to avoid. If you still plan to enjoy a few adult beverages responsibly, you can nip any problems in the bud by thinking proactively!

If you’ve ever experienced a hangover, you know how debilitating it can feel. With that in mind, we found a slew of different cures that you can either take before or after your event to help you out. Save yourself the stress and try out one of the remedies that shoppers love below!

These Water Tablets

This pack of hydration tablets is super easy to drink with water. There are a variety of flavors available to suit your preferences, and they will deliver you tons of hydration when you need it most. Shoppers who say they have sensitive stomachs claim these tablets work wonders — whether for a hangover or not!

Get the Nuun Sport- Electrolyte Drink Tablets for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Recovery Supplement

This is the type of supplement which you can take if you didn’t anticipate a long night out the day before. It’s designed to replenish all of the vital nutrients you need to get you up and running in a matter of hours!

Get the Flyby Recovery Pills for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Hydration Packets

When you indulge in one too many cocktails, you’re losing a great deal of hydration which your body needs to feel healthy again! This powder packet is designed to provide an ample amount of water with just one serving, which you can take before or after you’re out celebrating.

Get the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Morning After Cure-All

If you’re looking for an all-in-one hangover cure, this may be the best option. It’s actually backed by the FDA and proven to help you relieve the typical symptoms of a hangover, including headache, nausea and dehydration.

Get Blowfish for Hangovers for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you know you have a big night or weekend ahead of you, shoppers say this is what you want to have on hand. The supplement is packed with a variety of different nutrients which help your liver detox and evade that awful feeling of dread the morning after!

Get the Purple Tree Celebration Vitamin Pills for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is another hydration accelerator which can definitely come in handy the night after a huge event. They come in different flavors and may be able to give you the electrolytes you’ll be lacking after ordering a second round of margaritas!

Get the HydroMATE Electrolytes Powder Packets for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers who want to avoid the miserable “Sunday scaries” say this replenishing packet is the remedy! Plus, the tropical flavor is reportedly delicious.

Get the Upside Jelly – Tropical Berry Party Relief & Recovery Herbal Supplement for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

