Our Picks: 7 Easy Gifts for the Man in Your Life — Up to 53% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we learned anything from Love Actually, it’s that Christmas is the most romantic time of year. As Natalie writes in her card to the Prime Minister (played by Hugh Grant), “If you can’t say it at Christmas, when can you, eh?” ‘Tis the season for grand gestures and generous gifts. You deserve some rom-com magic — whether you’re single, engaged or married.

Picking out a present for your man can feel like a tall task. So, we rounded up our seven favorite gifts for guys depending on their preferences and pastimes. Read on to shop these finds from Amazon, J.Crew, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Zappos. Some of these gifts are secretly presents for you too — you’re welcome.

For the Stylish Significant Other

This Sherpa-lined varsity jacket from J.Crew is a sharp closet staple — and it’s currently 53% off! “It fits great and allows me to layer it with even a hoodie if I really wanted to,” said one shopper. “This jacket kept me warm all day as it was 40 degrees with wind. 10/10 recommend!”

Get the Sherpa-Lined Wool-Blend Varsity Jacket With PrimaLoft for $140 (originally $298) at J.Crew!

For the Hubby Who Overheats

If your man likes to sleep with the fan on full blast but you end up freezing all night, this portable air cooler is the perfect solution. “Best thing I have ever bought,” one customer declared. “I love it. I sweat sometimes when I sleep. I got this bad boy and haven’t since. And works for this summer heat.”

Get the EVAPOLAR EvaCHILL Air Cooler for just $99 at Nordstrom!

For the Cozy Companion

When he wants to look business casual but feel cozy at the same time, these UGG leather slippers with wool lining get the job done. According to one review, these are “literally the most comfortable shoe/slippers on the planet bar none.” Enough said.

Get the UGG Ascot Leather Slippers for just $120 at Zappos!

For the Loungewear Lover

We weren’t lying when we told you that some of these gifts were actually meant for you. You’re definitely going to want to steal this comfy Champion hoodie from your man! “What a cozy sweatshirt,” one customer commented. “Low price, high quality.”

Get the Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie for just $27 (originally $45) at Macy’s!

For the Gamer

What happens in Vegas now happens at home. Host your own casino night with this handy set that includes everything you need to play poker, roulette, blackjack and craps. “The BEST for casino game night!” announced one review. “Amazing game.”

Get the Casino Game Night | 4-in-1 Gambling Game Set for just $45 at Amazon!

For the Grooming Guru

When your guy needs to groom on the go, grab this travel-size set of skincare products. The four-pack consists of a facial cleanser, energizing scrub, face moisturizer and lip balm with SPF 25. He’ll be glowing in no time.

Get the Jack Black Skin Saviors 4-Piece Set — $57 Value for just $35 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Golf Pro

Earn a hole-in-one with this indoor golf set, ranked the top bestseller in Golf Hitting Mats on Amazon. Your man will love getting some putting practice in with this portable golf course. “Perfect!” one shopper declared. “This set is fun, durable and useful.”

Get the AbcoTech Indoor Golf Putting Green – Mini Golf Set for just $60 (originally $70) at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!