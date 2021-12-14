Our Picks: 7 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Your Brother

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As the holidays approach, we’re scrambling to pick out last-minute presents. We’ve already secured gifts for our parents and significant other, but we still need to find something for our brother. Help!

We decided to make it easier for ourselves by coming up with different categories based on hobbies and interests. Feel free to use this guide to narrow down a gift for your own brother. Whether he enjoys games, grooming or grey sweatpants, there’s something for everyone on this list. Show your bro some love with our top picks from Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Zappos.

For the Athletic Ace

Level up your brother’s favorite game of cornhole with this Light-Up Bean Bag Toss Game Set. It’s currently on sale for 50% off!

Get the Black Series Light-Up Bean Bag Toss Game Set for just $40 (originally $80) at Macy’s!

For the Grooming Guru

Give your brother the gift of skincare on the go with this travel grooming set. This limited-edition holiday kit features full sizes of Kiehl’s refreshing face wash, men’s moisturizer and body scrub soap.

Get the Kiehl’s Men’s Groom on the Go Set USD $59 Value for just $34 (originally $40) at Nordstrom!

For the Music Maven

Enjoy some retro rock with this vintage record player. “The player is just beautiful. Very simple, classic design but also sleek. It is the perfect combination of modern and classic look,” said one shopper. “Great from home use or gift.”

Get the Victrola Eastwood Bluetooth Record Player for just $100 at Macy’s!

For the Gaming Guy

Take it back to the basics with this 8-in-1 Gamer’s Kit for Xbox. And for a limited time, this whole set is 50% off!

Get the DreamGEAR Gamer’s Kit For Xbox One 8 In 1 for just $45 (originally $90) at Macy’s!

For Your Stylish Sibling

For the signature UGG sheepskin feel with a lugged look, try the Neumel Chukka Boot. Available in 12 different colors, these cozy shoes work as winter boots or indoor slippers.

Get the UGG Neumel Chukka Boot for just $130 at Nordstrom!

For the Cozy King

This four-pack of holiday Happy Socks rocks our socks off! If your brother is a fan of festive footwear, then he’ll be footloose and fancy-free in these fun socks.

Get the 4-Pack Happy Holiday Socks Gift Set for just $48 at Zappos!

For the Loungewear Lover

Every guy needs a solid pair of grey sweatpants in his life. One shopper called these top-rated joggers the “perfect winter sweatpants!” And they’re available in 19 different colors — endless options for your bro!

Get the Southpole Men’s Big & Tall Basic Active Fleece Jogger Pants for just $15 at Amazon!

