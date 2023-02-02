7 Lip Plumping Products That Actually Work — And Last

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want fuller lips without the filler? You’re in luck! There are tons of lip plumpers on the market to give you the luscious pout of your dreams — no needles necessary!

From glosses to more intensive lip treatments, we found an amazing array of plumping products that will make your lips look (and feel!) incredible. We even found a lipstick that can plump too! Check out which products that will save Us all an expensive trip to the cosmetologist’s office below!

HydroPeptide Perfecting Gloss Lip Enhancing Treatment

Part skincare, part makeup, part plumper — this lip gloss truly does it all! After applying the gloss, you will notice a subtle plumping effect with a slight tingle — but if you repeatedly use it over time, the peptides in the formula get to work! It’s designed to increase collagen production, which may result in fuller and firmer lips in the long run.

$39.00 See it!

Sorme’ Treatment Cosmetics Lip Thick Plumping Gloss

This is the definition of a classic plumping gloss! You’ll feel the tingling plumping sensation immediately, and the slightly thicker consistency is designed to stay on your lips for at least a few hours. Each of the color options has a very sheer tint, which is ideal if you want to wear it on its own or over a lip color!

Starting at $10.00 See it!

PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster

This plumper is more of a skincare product than makeup, which means the effects of applying it on a regular basis may provide seriously long-lasting results! The formula is designed to stimulate collagen production in your lips so they look naturally full over time — no gloss necessary!

$50.00 See it!

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick

We couldn’t believe we actually found a plumper in the form of a lipstick! This is a rare gem and we’re beyond pumped about it, as are hundreds of reviewers. There are 13 different shades available and the color is buildable, plus feels moisturizing on the lips. The added plumping tingle to this lipstick is the cherry on top!

$20.00 See it!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper

Get a dose of color through your gloss by using this bestseller! The plumping and tingling sensation is a bit more subtle, so if you have sensitive, lips this would be a great gloss to start out with before upgrading to a stronger formula.

$27.00 See it!

Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Gloss

If you’ve never tried a lip plumper before and want to test out the waters, pick up this travel-sized version of a fan-favorite! This specific formula is the highest potency version, so you’ll get a better feel for the tingling sensation glosses like this one have. Some people don’t love the feeling, but we do — that’s how we know the gloss is doing its job!

Originally $27 On Sale: $15 You Save 44% See it!

DuWop Cosmetics Lip Venom Lip Plumping Balm (2 Pack)

Some could argue that this is one of the OG lip plumpers, and it’s stayed in production for a reason! Shoppers say they have tried countless similar glosses and haven’t found anything better than this stuff. From the compact packaging to the plumping effects, this gloss hits all the marks!

$38.00 See it!

