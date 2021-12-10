7 Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive and Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every holiday season, we’re bound to be invited to at least one ugly sweater party — but do we actually want to get in on the theme? Not always. A holiday sweater doesn’t have to be ugly to feel festive, and we’ve discovered all of the knits to prove it! There are some amazing sweater options at Nordstrom that are ideal for the holidays. Check out the assortment below to embrace the season!

This Quintessential Holiday Sweater

This sweater is similar to the traditional “ugly” look, but it’s actually super cute! We adore the cropped length, and if you look closely, the design has tiny modern touches that make it appear more current.

Get the BP. Crafted Sweater with free shipping for $49 at Nordstrom!

This Cable Knit Sweater

This sweater take the classic cable knit look and puts a spin on it by exaggerating the knit design, as well as its oversized silhouette.

Get the Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater (originally $98) on sale with free shipping for $59 at Nordstrom!

This Snowflake Sweater

The snowflake print on this sweater isn’t too over-the-top, which is why we love it so much!

Get the Caslon Snowflake Mock Neck Sweater with free shipping for $59 at Nordstrom!

This Shiny Metallic Sweater

Sparkle and shine! If you don’t want to wear red or green during the holidays, this metallic gold sweater is absolutely dreamy.

Get the Halogen Foil Crewneck Cotton Blend Sweater with free shipping for $99 at Nordstrom!

This Fuzzy Red Sweater

The fluffy material this sweater is made from is so cozy, we don’t think we would ever take it off!

Get the Sanctuary Fluff it Up Sweater (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for $47 at Nordstrom!

This Chic Bowtie Sweater

This top combines a sweater and a blouse into one! The chest portion is made from a soft knit and the sleeves are made from chiffon, and the two contrast against each other for a totally unique top.

Get the Cece Sweet Tie Mix Media Cotton Blend Sweater with free shipping for $79 at Nordstrom!

This Classic Winter Sweater

This sweater nails the classic holiday look in a subtle way that’s just as festive as a louder design. We also love that it uses non-traditional holiday colors for a more boho-style vibe!

Get the L.L.Bean Cotton Yoke Sweater with free shipping for $70 at Nordstrom!

