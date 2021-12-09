Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a look and have trouble getting it out of your head? You think, “Wow, that’s so cute and chic.” And then you think about it some more. You wake up the next day thinking about it. You start daydreaming about it in the middle of the workday (whoops). You imagine yourself wearing it when you open up your own closet. At some point it starts becoming clear — you need it!

It’s not always easy finding exact pieces or even look-alikes though. Every so often though, you get lucky enough to find both. Kyle Richards wore an unforgettable outfit to Amazon’s Holiday Hosting Soiree in November (which she co-hosted with Kathy Hilton), and we just had to know more about her tank top. Luckily, we found it at Nordstrom — and a very similar, more affordable piece at Amazon!

Get the A.L.C. Victoria Sweater Tank for $225 at Nordstrom! Low stock? Check out more sweater tanks here!

OR

Grab the SheIn Sleeveless Tank Top now on sale for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

The A.L.C. tank is made of a fine knit and has a trendy square neckline in both the front and back. It’s fitted and flattering, and it’s easily an upgrade to your typical tank. Event-worthy, as the Real Housewives star proved! Sizes are running low, but you can still grab the same black that Richards wore, or even a pink called Lychee at Nordstrom!

If $225 is a little more than you’re looking to spend, then this SheIn tank will still get the job done. It was already affordable, but it’s 20% off right now as well! Grab it in black with that same square neckline effect. The material has some stretch to it, and it’s nice and easy to care for as you can wash it in the machine and tumble it dry. Make sure to check out the other colors as well!

This is the type of tank that will go with anything from a satin blazer, as you can see, to a pair of distressed jeans and a bucket hat. You could also try it with a flowy skirt or under overalls, or maybe under a flannel with leggings. Dress it up, dress it down, and don’t forget to accessorize to earn even more style points. Just make sure to grab whichever one you love most while it’s still in stock!

Get the A.L.C. Victoria Sweater Tank for $225 at Nordstrom! Low stock? Check out more sweater tanks here!

OR

Grab the SheIn Sleeveless Tank Top now on sale for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from A.L.C. at Nordstrom and shop more SheIn at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!