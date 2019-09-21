



When one of our favorite boutiques has a sale section, you know that we’re going to spend hours scouring through it to find the best items and all of the best deals. Sadly, not everyone has the time to spend hours and hours looking through sales. There’s just too many cute things to choose from!

Luckily for you, the Shop With Us team has not you covered. One of our all-time favorite boutiques, Revolve, has loads and loads of sale items to choose from — and at unbelievable prices too! We’ve rounded up our 7 favorite finds for you below for your convenience. Happy shopping!

1. This Simple and Elegant Dress

We love a good simple dress, but this one has some details that elevate it a notch or two. The pale, pale lilac colored fabric has some shiny thread woven throughout to give it extra shine, and the back of the dress drops low to just below the shoulder blades for an extra oomph. We love it!

See it: Get the House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Marlina Dress (originally $198) on sale for just $38 from Revolve!

2. This Fun Minidress

The vertical stripes on this dress make it super flattering on the body, and the colors are just so fun! Wear this with some basic sneakers for a casual day or with black strappy heels for a night out on the town!

See it: Get the Tularosa Maud Dress (originally $198) on sale for just $38 from Revolve!

3. These Super Fashionable Pants

Tweet is such a great fabric, and you might not be able to tell but these pants are actually made of tweed! White tweed is definitely not the traditional form of this fabric but all we can say is that it works! Wear this with a button down or with a crop top for drinks with friends!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Louis Pant (originally $168) on sale for just $34 from Revolve!

4. This Simple and Cozy Sweater

Can we own too many cozy, comfy sweaters in our wardrobe? The answer is no, so why not scoop this one up and add to the collection! The muted grey color is perfect for pairing with literally any bottoms you can think of. Plus, the slits on the side give this sweater some edge!

See it: Get the MAJORELLE Stay Together Sweater (originally $168) on sale for just $41 from Revolve!

5. This Adorable Retro Top

If you haven’t heard, the trends from the 70s are back and retro is in! This bell-sleeved top is an amazing way to pay homage to one of the greatest decades for fashion. Wear it with a tank top underneath if you don’t want to reveal too much, or wear it by yourself if you’re feeling frisky! This top can also easily double as a open-front type of throw over.

See it: Get the superdown Julia Ruffle Top (originally $52) on sale for just $22 from Revolve!

6. This Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Top

Got love on the brain? Whether you’re thinking about the song by Rihanna or you have a special someone in your life, this is the perfect top to fit the mood. The cute heart pattern is just the right size and not too overpowering. It’s never too early to start planning your Valentine’s Day outfit!

See it: Get The Adeline Top from L’Academie (originally $138) on sale for just $35 from Revolve!

7. These Unique and Different Jeans

We know, you’re probably telling yourself that you already have enough pairs of jeans. But these are totally different! They combine two of our favorite types of bottoms: jeans and wide-leg pants. We know you own tons of jeans, but you definitely don’t own a pair like these!

See it: Get the GRLFRND Coco jeans (originally $238) on sale for just $100 from Revolve!

Not the styles that you’re looking for? Check out all of the items on sale right now on Revolve here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!