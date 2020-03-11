See Our 7 Favorite Tory Burch Items — On Sale for Spring!

Looking to refresh your shoes and accessories for the spring? We all are! Naturally, one of our go-to designer brands is Tory Burch — and we love when we can score a discount on any of their fabulous products.

In order to get the best deal, we searched at multiple stores to scope out the best of the new season. Check out our seven absolute favorite items below!

This Cute Crossbody

We’re crushing on the monochromatic grey leather look of this small crossbody purse. It can fit all of our essentials before going out on a warm night!

Get the Tory Burch McGraw Wallet Crossbody (originally $298) on sale for just $210, available from Zappos!

These Adorable Flip Flops

Open toe season is on the horizon, so why not go for a pair of designer thongs? The bright coral color will make a splash on the streets and the boardwalk. Get into these flops!

Get the Tory Burch Thin Flip Flop (originally $58) on sale for just $35, available from Zappos!

This Bright Sandal

It’s finally time to ditch our leather booties and start wearing sandals. Slip on this multicolored pair that will look great teamed with classic skinny jeans or any beach outfit.

Get the Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop (originally $198) on sale for just $133, available at Nordstrom!

These Colorful Printed Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a must-have shoe for the spring and summer. This chic printed pair is totally giving Us tropical vibes, and we love the subtle hint of Tory Burch branding right on the toe!

Get the Tory Burch Color Block Flat Espadrille (originally $228) on sale for just $137, available from Zappos!

This 2-in-1 Purse

You can wear this functional bag two ways — as a belt bag or a standard shoulder bag! It’s the perfect purse to bring on vacation, and will complement any bold ensemble.

Get the Tory Burch McGraw Convertible Round Belt Bag (originally $258) on sale for just $209, available from Tory Burch!

This Funky Satchel

Warm weather is all about bright colors, and it truly doesn’t get brighter than this hot pink purse. We also love the touch of bright orange on the dangling tag!

Get the Tory Burch Perry Small Satchel (originally $498) on sale for just $349, available from Tory Burch!

This Boho-Style Tote Bag

The subtle blue stitching on this purse contrasts beautifully with the varying shades of brown. We dig the big boho energy of this tote, and we can see ourselves rocking it with tons of flowy dresses. Sold!

Get the Tory Burch Ella Whipstitch Logo Leather Tote (originally $598) on sale for just $401, available at Nordstrom!

