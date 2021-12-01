7 Astrology and Spiritual Finds That Make Great Gifts — Up to 34% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

People who are incredibly passionate about all things astrology, the zodiac and spirituality always love picking up new tools to help explore their interests further! If you consider yourself a horoscope expert and want to add some fresh products to your life, we found a variety of exciting deals for you to shop during Cyber Week.

Any of the items below can deepen your spiritual experience, and they also make great gifts for the holidays. Check out what we have lined up below!

This Extensive Crystal Kit

This set comes with 23 different pieces each featuring healing crystals that are dedicated to a particular chakra or intention for meditation!

Get the AMOYSTONE Healing Crystals Kit (originally $30) on sale for $21 at Amazon!

This Sage Candle

Instead of burning sage to clear your space and mind, you can do the same thing with this candle. Plus, there’s less mess to clean up!

Get the Yachblin Sage Scented Candles (originally $20) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

This High-Quality Yoga Mat

This thick yoga mat is the ideal upgrade for anyone’s daily practice.

Get the Gaiam Yoga Mat (originally $35) on sale for $26 at Amazon!

This Stunning Keepsake Journal

You can use this notebook as a daily journal for positive reflection. Such a thoughtful stocking stuffer!

Get the TEIFOSSI Zodiac Soft Leather Journal with Pen (originally $23) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This Birthday Numerology Guidebook

This book has all of the information you need to explore your fate and destiny through the ancient Egyptian method of numerology — you’ll be an expert in no time!

Get the Cards of Your Destiny book (originally $30) on sale for $22 at Amazon!

This Beautiful Zodiac Necklace

These beautiful layered necklaces feature a pendant that represents one’s zodiac sign, and if you don’t know yours, the dates are included so that the correct one is easy to discover!

Get the Buleens Zodiac Necklace (originally $13) on sale for $9 at Amazon!

This Beginner’s Tarot Deck

Start learning how to read tarot with this complete set that will help you learn how to use the cards and answer your (and your friends’) burning questions!

Get the Mystic Mondays Tarot- A Deck for the Modern Mystic (originally $25) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

