Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Deals to Shop During the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

By
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During summer, it’s important to wear clothing that’s both light and airy while not sacrificing style. What’s more, finding these versatile fashion pieces can be a task — especially if you’re within a price range. Right now, Tory Burch is having a semi-annual sale, which offers an additional 25% off sale styles. So, if we were you, we would run and snag these deals ASAP!

Related: 16 Affordable Summer Fashion Staples Under $75

From flouncy dresses to chic sandals, the Tory Burch semi-annual sale has something for every fashionista’s tastes or aesthetics. We rounded up eight deals to shop now during the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Roxanne Jelly Sandal

Tory Burch Roxanne Jelly Sandal
Tory Burch

The Roxanne Jelly Sandal is a casual, versatile option that you’ll love because you can easily slip them on and off — was $128, now just $67!

See it!

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

For those who love the utility of a shoulder bag, you’ll love this luxe Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag — was $498, now just $262!

See it!

Kira Sport Sandal

Kira Sport Sandal
Tory Burch

The dad sandals trend is a mainstay, and this Kira Sport Sandal is a chic, girly option that’s functional and durable — was $298, now just $142!

See it!

Ella Printed Tote

Ella Printed Tote
Tory Burch

If you have a vacation coming up, this Ella Printed Tote will help you carry all your beach day essentials in style — was $268, now just $142!

See it!

Related: 16 Dresses for Every Summer Occasion

McGraw Bucket Bag

McGraw Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

We love this McGraw Bucket Bag because it has the cutest shape and it comes in pretty colors that will complement any ensemble — was $398, now just $172!

See it!

Double T Jacquard Espadrille

Double T Jacquard Espadrille
Tory Burch

Throw on these Double T Jacquard Espadrilles with jeans and a blouse for a relaxed, sophisticated look — was $198, now just $105!

See it!

Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag

tory burch Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag
Tory Burch

This Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag has a Y2K essence but it feels a bit more grown up — was $398, now just $195!

See it!

Silk Printed Dress

Silk Printed Dress tory burch
Tory Burch

Baby showers, weddings or summer gatherings, this silk printed dress has you covered — was $998, now just $450!

See it!

Related: 18 Rich Mom Pieces That Nail the East Coast Summer Fashion Aesthetic

Yesno black Overalls Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag This Cozy and Comfortable Overalls Set While it’s Still 40% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!