8 Deals to Shop During the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

During summer, it’s important to wear clothing that’s both light and airy while not sacrificing style. What’s more, finding these versatile fashion pieces can be a task — especially if you’re within a price range. Right now, Tory Burch is having a semi-annual sale, which offers an additional 25% off sale styles. So, if we were you, we would run and snag these deals ASAP!

From flouncy dresses to chic sandals, the Tory Burch semi-annual sale has something for every fashionista’s tastes or aesthetics. We rounded up eight deals to shop now during the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Roxanne Jelly Sandal

The Roxanne Jelly Sandal is a casual, versatile option that you’ll love because you can easily slip them on and off — was $128, now just $67!

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag

For those who love the utility of a shoulder bag, you’ll love this luxe Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag — was $498, now just $262!

Kira Sport Sandal

The dad sandals trend is a mainstay, and this Kira Sport Sandal is a chic, girly option that’s functional and durable — was $298, now just $142!

Ella Printed Tote

If you have a vacation coming up, this Ella Printed Tote will help you carry all your beach day essentials in style — was $268, now just $142!

McGraw Bucket Bag

We love this McGraw Bucket Bag because it has the cutest shape and it comes in pretty colors that will complement any ensemble — was $398, now just $172!

Double T Jacquard Espadrille

Throw on these Double T Jacquard Espadrilles with jeans and a blouse for a relaxed, sophisticated look — was $198, now just $105!

Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag

This Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag has a Y2K essence but it feels a bit more grown up — was $398, now just $195!

Silk Printed Dress

Baby showers, weddings or summer gatherings, this silk printed dress has you covered — was $998, now just $450!