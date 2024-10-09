Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re fully in the season of fall, there’s still time to find all the cold weather-approved options you need to round out your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading into the office or running errands for the family, having a series of sleek fashion finds can take the guesswork out of getting dressed on busy, cold days. What’s more, the Walmart sales section is the perfect place to search for new pieces!

Related: 10 Warm and Stylish Fall Fashion Finds on Sale at Walmart Now Did you know that the “official” start of fall starts this Sunday? Where has the year gone? Fall is our first foray into the cold weather months, and now is a great time to gameplan your wardrobe. Whether you have to commute to the office or want to look effortless while traveling, having a series […]

From flowy dresses to structured outerwear, Walmart has a style of sale that will suit every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up eight sleek fall and winter fashion finds on sale now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!

Take up to 70% off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This Scoop faux patent leather midi skirt works for days in the office and nights on the town — You save 70% off!

Not your style? Check out skirt deals at Walmart!

Take up to 78% off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this Moshu sweater because it’s so simple and has an oversized fit — You save 78% off!

Not your style? Check out sweater deals at Walmart!

Take up to 41% off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Free Assembly ruffle neck cotton embroidered midi dress is perfect for formal and informal events — You save 41% off!

Not your style? Check out midi dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 30% off Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara belted cross maxi dress will flutter in the wind in a chic way — You save 30% off!

Not your style? Check out maxi dress deals at Walmart!

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to deal with anything uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to wear grey sweatsuits every day! Our […]

Take up to 30% off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a seamless, effortless look for a rigorous fall day, this Free Assembly cargo jumpsuit can help — You save 30% off!

Not your style? Check out jumpsuit deals at Walmart!

Take up to 70% off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: For the girl who needs a decadent, elevated outerwear option, this Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara double breasted trench coat is right up your alley — You save 70% off!

Not your style? Check out coat deals at Walmart!

Take up to 40% off Casual Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, but fashionable dresses, this Free Assembly belted utility dress is practically screaming your name — You save 40% off!

Not your style? Check out casual dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 44% off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: These Levi Strauss signature high-rise loose straight jeans will evoke feelings of nostalgia with a twist of modernity — You save 44% off!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? Check out jean deals at Walmart!