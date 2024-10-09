Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although we’re fully in the season of fall, there’s still time to find all the cold weather-approved options you need to round out your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading into the office or running errands for the family, having a series of sleek fashion finds can take the guesswork out of getting dressed on busy, cold days. What’s more, the Walmart sales section is the perfect place to search for new pieces!
From flowy dresses to structured outerwear, Walmart has a style of sale that will suit every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up eight sleek fall and winter fashion finds on sale now at Walmart — read on to see our picks!
Take up to 70% off Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: This Scoop faux patent leather midi skirt works for days in the office and nights on the town — You save 70% off!
Not your style? Check out skirt deals at Walmart!
Take up to 78% off Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this Moshu sweater because it’s so simple and has an oversized fit — You save 78% off!
Not your style? Check out sweater deals at Walmart!
Take up to 41% off Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This Free Assembly ruffle neck cotton embroidered midi dress is perfect for formal and informal events — You save 41% off!
Not your style? Check out midi dress deals at Walmart!
Take up to 30% off Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara belted cross maxi dress will flutter in the wind in a chic way — You save 30% off!
Not your style? Check out maxi dress deals at Walmart!
Take up to 30% off Jumpsuits
Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a seamless, effortless look for a rigorous fall day, this Free Assembly cargo jumpsuit can help — You save 30% off!
Not your style? Check out jumpsuit deals at Walmart!
Take up to 70% off Coats
Our Absolute Favorite: For the girl who needs a decadent, elevated outerwear option, this Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara double breasted trench coat is right up your alley — You save 70% off!
Not your style? Check out coat deals at Walmart!
Take up to 40% off Casual Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, but fashionable dresses, this Free Assembly belted utility dress is practically screaming your name — You save 40% off!
Not your style? Check out casual dress deals at Walmart!
Take up to 44% off Jeans
Our Absolute Favorite: These Levi Strauss signature high-rise loose straight jeans will evoke feelings of nostalgia with a twist of modernity — You save 44% off!
Not your style? Check out jean deals at Walmart!