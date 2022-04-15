The Best Shoes for Ball of Foot Pain That Are Still Stylish

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Many of Us deal with discomfort when it comes to our feet, and there are numerous types of pain. While conditions like plantar fasciitis are often discussed, ball of foot pain is not as commonly addressed. You can find this area at the front of your foot right before the arch begins. If you feel any type of discomfort that’s concentrated in the area, there’s a chance you may suffer from a condition known as metatarsalgia.

But don’t be alarmed just yet! The Mayo Clinic doesn’t report this as a generally serious condition. Unless you’ve been feeling prolonged and intense pain for quite some time, there’s likely no need to go get your feet checked out by a podiatrist. However, they recommend that if you have a burning pain at the ball of your foot that lasts for a couple of days, it may be time to call your doctor. But before you do that, you might want to switch out some of your shoes for better options.

How Do I Know Which Shoes Won’t Hurt My Feet?

If you’re feeling the type of pain we described, you may simply just be wearing the wrong type of shoes. Your footwear may potentially be aggravating metatarsalgia symptoms! In fact, your feet may need better arch support or footwear that includes shock-absorbing insoles to make the pain feel less severe — or go away altogether!

The common obstacle we notice when shopping for shoes that include these two features is that a lot of the styles are simply not that cute. So, we decided to do some serious searching and find trendy styles that look great and provide the support that your feet desperately need. As savvy online shoppers with a penchant for jazzing up the ankle area, we feel more than confident that these options will elevate your confidence. Read on to shop our ultimate picks!

Born Mesilla

Easy, Breezy Comfort

These mules are such a reliable shoe that you can throw on in a snap. They have a super simple look, so you won’t even have to think twice about if they look good with the outfit you have on! And most importantly, they have the triple-layered cork sole that gives you all of the comfort your feet need.

Pros

Easy slip-on style

Teams with tons of different ensembles

Cons

Sizing in some colors may be limited

Fit may be hit-or-miss

Available at: Zappos

Naturalizer Samantha Half d’Orsay Flat

For Professional Ensembles

The thing we love most about these flats is that you would never be able to tell just how much arch support they actually have! It’s expertly hidden in the shoe’s design so that your feet are extra comfortable while looking sleek and chic.

Pros

Works for both professional and casual looks

Universally flattering nude shade

Classic silhouette

Cons

May be tight on the toe

Available at: Nordstrom

Dr. Scholl’s Discovery

Best Vacay Shoes

Espadrilles are the shoe of the summer! Usually a lower-heeled pair that looks like this pair have a fairly flat insole — a.k.a. zero support. But these espadrilles have a cushioned footbed that’s incredibly shock-absorbent, so your feet won’t get fatigued if you plan on walking around in them all day!

Pros

Super breathable

Timeless espadrille look

Cons

Limited sizing in some hues

Available at: Zappos

Munro Cleo

Perfect Everyday Sandals

These sandals are arguably one of the last picks that we would expect to be orthopedic-friendly! Adorable leather block heel sandals that look exactly like this pair belong in everyone’s footwear wardrobe. And as for the supportive specs, they’re outfitted with shock-absorbing latex rubber outsole and have a curved innersole to keep your feet happy.

Pros

Sleek and supportive silhouette

Team with anything

Cons

Limited sizing

$170

Available at: Zappos

FitFlop Iqushion Ergonomic Flip-Flop

For Your Casual Summer Days

Your average rubber flip flops just won’t do in the summertime if your feet need extra support. Upgrade your flip flop game with this pair! The curved shape and thicker sole make them an excellent option for anyone who struggles with foot pain.

Pros

More supportive than regular flip flops

Tons of color options

Cons

Some shoppers say the feel is a bit too stiff

Available at: Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

All-Around Bestseller

Shoe trends come and go, but Birkenstocks are forever! They’re one of the most popular shoes on the market for people who deal with foot issues or not, and we’re particularly loving the modern Big Buckle version if you want to keep up with the latest en vogue styles.

Pros

Trendy pick

Seriously long-lasting and durable design

Cons

$160

Available at: Nordstrom

Sorel Kinetic Impact Sandal

Major Trend Alert

We’re in love with the sporty look of these supportive sandals! The chunky details in the design make them look less like a “dad” hiking sandal, and more of a shoe that you can spot on a fashionable city girl. That chunky sole also makes it possible to have an incredibly supportive footbed that is reportedly “extremely comfortable.”

Pros

Ultra-supportive

Fashion forward

Cons

Fewer reviews

Inly one color option

Available at: Nordstrom

Wonesion Women’s Non Slip Sneakers

Bright Colors Galore

It’s hard to ignore these sneakers with how much attention they’ve gotten from Amazon shoppers! Not only is the fit and feel completely wowing reviewers, they come in tons of amazing color combos so that you can express your personality. Pick up a pair if you’re looking to add a major pop of color to your footwear!

Pros

Tons of fun colors to choose from

Over 29,000 reviews

Affordable

Cons

Size may be a hit-or-miss for some

Available at: Amazon

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Celeb-Loved Brand

This sneaker brand has gained major traction with stars like Britney Spears, Katie Holmes and Julianne Hough — just to name a few! We particularly love these running shoes for their simple design that you can wear during workouts — or with low-key athleisure ensembles.

Pros

Celeb-approved brand

Hundreds of five-star reviews

Cons

$140

Available at: Nordstrom

