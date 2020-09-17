9 Fashion-Forward Fall Dresses All Under $29 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall isn’t just about sweaters and jeans! While those sweltering summer days may be over, you don’t have to give up rocking gorgeous frocks just because the air is getting cooler. The key is to find dresses that you can layer with or provide enough coverage to keep you warm.

Of course, with the holidays coming up, any purchases we make need to be within budget. That’s why we found nine fabulous fall dresses on Amazon that are fashionable, comfy and under $29. Check them out below!

This Simple Jersey Dress

Sometimes a staple is the way to go, and this long-sleeve dress will go with everything in your closet!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Maxi Dress

This dress is ideal for a casual day of running errands. Throw on a jean jacket, sneakers and you’re all set!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Maxi Dress for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ruffled Mini Dress

Can you say glamorous? If you have a brunch on the calendar, look no further. Another mimosa, please!

Get the Relipop Women’s Dress Floral Printed V-Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Swing Dress

The tiered design of this dress creates a ruffled effect, and it’s currently available in so many fun prints!

Get the Cosonsen Women’s Printed Swing Shift Dress for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress

The ruched detailing on this form-fitting dress makes for a seriously flattering look, and shoppers are grateful. Think of this as bodycon for 2020!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Ruched Elegant Bodycon Long Sleeve Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Floral Shift Dress

There are few garments more comfortable than a shift dress! This one is available in autumn-approved color schemes, and is bound to stand out on Instagram.

Get the BELONGSCI Women’s V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cute Sweater Dress

The tie-waist belt that’s attached to this dress leads to a gorgeous shape. Date night look? We think so!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s 2020 Casual Bodycon Sheath Belted Dress for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Frilly Polka Dot Dress

Ruffles galore! We adore how romantic and girly this dress looks, and it can even be teamed with tights once temperatures drop.

Get the MITILLY Women’s V Neck Ruffle Polka Dot Loose Swing Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Long Skater Dress

This dress offers ample functionality, and it’s a must for the start of the fall season!

Get the OUGES Women’s V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

