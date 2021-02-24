Shoppers Are Choosing These $25 Faux-Leather Leggings Over Spanx

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some pairs of leggings that seriously seem to haunt us. It’s like they follow us everywhere we go, creepily chanting, “Buy usssss, buy ussssss.” And we want to! We really do. But we just can’t bring ourselves to do it. We just can’t be convinced to spend $100 on a pair of leggings we can’t even take on a real trial run.

SPANX’s faux-leather leggings tend to tempt us the most heavily. They’re $98, and some other versions even climb into the triple digits. We get it. They’re iconic. But that simply doesn’t change the fact that we don’t have a massive space for leggings in our budget. That’s why we’re banishing those ghosts for good with a pair that might be even better — and costs a fraction of the price!

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist High Shine Faux Leather Disco Leggings starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

These leggings have earned a vast number of reviews, and we perused through them to find out shoppers’ consensus. Many chose to buy these over their SPANX counterparts, some of those who have tried both saying they prefer the 90 Degree By Reflex version. They definitely prefer the price too. We also think these are a great alternative to American Apparel’s famous Disco Pant!

These are wet-look leggings with that faux-leather vibe, serving up a sort of mattified sheen that’s great for both working out and going out. They were created to “stand out at the gym, yoga studio or a during a night out on the town.” They’re breathable, moisture-wicking and super stretchy for your sweat sessions, but their look is totally versatile!

These leggings are full-length with a high-rise waistband that measures in at 4 ½ inches tall. It provides gentle compression too for a toned look and feel. Another thing we love that you won’t notice from a simple glance is the hidden pocket in the waistband!

These amazing leggings are currently available in eight colors, so that’s another major plus when you shop 90 Degree By Reflex. You can go for that classic black look or try a more unexpected shade like Tuscon Teal, Champagne, New Fig Sugar or Olive Shadow. Obsessed!

