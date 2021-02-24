This Long-Sleeve Crop Top’s Thumbholes Only Make It More Perfect

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So much of our wardrobe consists of T-shirts. Band tees, college tees, gym tees, solid tees, striped tees…every time we try to lower our T-shirt stock, it somehow only rises higher. There is one style of tee we never seem to have enough of, however, and that’s the long-sleeve tee.

Something about a long-sleeve tee just hits different, but at the same time, it’s hard to find good ones. We feel like short-sleeve tees are always flying at us left and right, but we really have to dig to find their long-sleeve counterparts in cute designs. When we do find them though, it’s like finding the Holy Grail!

This tee is a shopper-favorite on Amazon. It’s super soft and totally solid in color. It has a round neckline and a straight hem designed to hit above the belly button and below the bra. It hangs loosely away from the body for a flattering (and comfortable) effect, and it pairs great with high-rise jeans, yoga pants or even a skirt!

The sleeves are another standout feature of this top, and not just because they’re actually long. First, you have dropped shoulder seams for that effortless vibe, but you also get some sporty edge thanks to the thumbholes at the cuffs. Apart from looking cool, these thumbholes also help keep the sleeves in place while providing warmth and protection for your hands!

This top definitely isn’t lacking when it comes to versatility. It’s a go-to for chilly morning workouts or restorative yoga, but it can certainly be worn as part of a casual outfit with either a full-out athleisure look or just a tinge. You could wear it with a bright beanie, skinny joggers and sneakers, or you could go another direction with a pair of distressed, straight leg jeans, block-heel booties and some layered chain necklaces. Try adding on an oversized cardigan if the weather calls for it, or maybe a trendy chore jacket or trench!

We already viewed this top as the perfect long-sleeve tee our closet had been craving, but we could not have been more grateful when we saw the color selection. This Bestisun top is currently available in 20 colors! And they’re marked down from their original list price! Go with black, white, grey or two other shades of heather grey, or start exploring the more colorful options. What about a pale pink? A muted lime green? Wine red? Navy blue? All of the above are there, plus more. It’s honestly a gorgeous color selection and we are about to seriously dig in!

