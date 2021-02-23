5 Reasons This Tie-Dye Cami Belongs in Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re about to hit that transitional point between seasons, and we all know what that means. New clothes! We need to start sprucing up our wardrobe for warmer weather, and that means losing the long sleeves and heavy fabrics.

One of our first purchases? This tie-dye tank top, new in from Blooming Jelly, one of our go-to Amazon brands. We fell for it the moment we saw it, but the longer we studied it, the more reasons we came up with for why it truly is a wardrobe essential. Here are the top five!

Get the Blooming Jelly Tie-Dye Spaghetti Strap Flowy Camisole for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

1. It’s excellent for spring and summer

It’s perhaps the most obvious reason, but this lightweight top will be great when the humidity starts to hit and the sun starts beating down. It’s mostly white, so it won’t draw in the heat, it’s sleeveless and it has a V-neckline so you won’t be too covered up!

2. It’s also a layering essential

Want to know how this top will transition into fall and winter when the time comes? With ease. We love layering a piece like this over a fitted, long-sleeve turtleneck top, or slipping it on under a sherpa-lined jacket. It’s also long enough that you could tuck it into a pair of joggers and add on a zip-up hoodie for extra warmth and comfort!

3. It perfectly balances both chic and fun fashion

Tie-dye is obviously known as a super fun design and is usually quite colorful and casual. This top is what happens when you throw a greyscale filter on top. It still has that fun feel to it, but it’s so sleek and elegant too. This is the type of tie-dye top you can actually dress up with a skirt, heels and sparkly jewelry!

4. It’s super comfortable

When we typically think of camis, we picture the undershirt kind that sits tightly against your body. This one, however, has a flowy, drapey fit that’s a delight to wear. No clinging, no rolling or riding up, no unflattering fits. This is a top you can just hang out in even when you’re relaxing!

5. It has adjustable straps

This is a more granular detail, but we absolutely cannot leave it out. We were super surprised when we saw the back of this top and realized the straps were actually adjustable. That’s major. You won’t have to worry so much about picking the perfect size if you’re between two or about how your figure could affect the fit. Just adjust!

Get the Blooming Jelly Tie-Dye Spaghetti Strap Flowy Camisole for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Blooming Jelly here and check out other tanks and camis here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!