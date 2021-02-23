These Satin Pajamas Will Make You Feel Like the Queen of Loungewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pajamas don’t get enough credit…but we can generally see why. A great pair of pajamas is 100% a game-changer, but a lackluster pair or a straight-up terrible pair can really make you shun sleepwear altogether. It’s the reason why so many people simply wear old T-shirts and sweatpants or basketball shorts to sleep. They think, “Why bother?”

Well, this pajama set will be worth the bother. In fact, you won’t feel as though buying them is a bother at all. We’re sensing excitement from here on out. The more we learned about these PJs and how much reviewers were loving them, the more we knew we needed a pair — so now we’re passing the deets on to you!

This satin pajama set is silky and lightweight. It will instantly make you feel a little more luxurious. That’s why they’re the ultimate pajama party PJs, and totally an adorable (and affordable) choice for a group of bridesmaids. We also see them as the perfect PJs for a self-care spa day at home, preferably enhanced by some fancy chocolate, a comfy recliner and a cuddly pet!

This is a two-piece set. On top, you have a long-sleeve shirt with a notch lapel collar forming a V-neckline, with buttons running down the placket just below. You’ll also find a chest pocket here, plus contrast piping details. You’ll find this piping at the ankles of the pants too, which have an elasticized waistband and a super relaxed, cozy fit!

These pajamas are available in a vast amount of colors and prints, plus some short-sleeve versions for warmer weather. We’re talking over 80 variations, if you can believe it. Like a print but want it in a different color? Good chance it exists. Check out the Navy Blue Leaves version or maybe Cactus Pink or Wine Red Hearts. There are even Christmas pairs if you want to get started on your holiday shopping super early (or just want to maintain that holiday spirit year round). You can also keep things sleek with solids like Champagne or Tiffany Blue!

With this set in your life, going to sleep every night will feel like an elegant occasion, but you’re obviously going to wear it for some WFH action and loungey goodness during the day too, so just imagine how much happiness it can bring into your life for hours and hours at a time. Maybe we’ll even get one pair for night and another for day!

