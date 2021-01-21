This Waffle-Knit Top Is Made for Days When You Don’t Know What To Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have our morning routines. First we wake up, take our supplements, wash our faces — and then the typical next step is to decide what to wear. Sometimes, we have a clear idea of how we want to dress, but then there are those days where we stare blankly at our closets, waiting for outfit inspo to appear.

Whenever we’re stumped in the #OOTD department, basics are always there to save Us. We’ve found ourselves relying more and more on essentials lately, which is why we’re looking to add some variety into the mix. That’s precisely why this waffle-knit top immediately set off our style sensors. It’s everything!

Get the Dellytop Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Henley Warm Waffle Knit Top for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Waffle-knit tops are in a category of their own, and they have recently taken over the casual fashion game. When we think of a classic waffle-knit piece, we tend to envision a henley-style shirt just like this beauty! This top from Dellytop is simple but impactful, and sure to make a statement in anyone’s wardrobe.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with waffle knit, allow Us to break it down. For starters, it’s a super soft knit that feels great when you wear it thanks to the intricate weaving. Plus, the henley component and snap button closures make it seriously versatile.

Dellytop Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Henley Warm Waffle Knit Top

You can choose to keep these buttons closed or leave them open, which is bound to look adorable with a bralette poking out from underneath! Amazon is always one step ahead, which is why this top is up for grabs in a variety of shades that are all suitable for those days when getting dressed is a drag. A top like this can go with any ensemble, and will always be good to have waiting in the wings.

