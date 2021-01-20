Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Amazon Items to Shop — From $8 to $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the shopping stops. There are birthdays throughout the year, plus other gift-shopping holidays like Valentine’s Day coming up fast. That means we always need to be on the lookout for great gifts. Plus, we don’t need any special occasions to shop for fabulous new things for ourselves!

That’s why even now, we’re referring back to Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s official Holiday Pop-In list on Amazon whenever we start to feel a shopping itch. The stylish sisters rounded up a list of clothing, jewelry, home and gifting must-buys for the whole family. Check out 12 items from the list that we’re especially loving right now!

These Golden Hoops

These 14K gold-plated earrings will be everyday essentials for any jewelry lover!

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Lightweight Hoops for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Fan-Favorite Fedora

This hat will add instant style points to any outfit. It comes in so many colors too!

Get the Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Fuzzy Earmuffs

Cold ears but don’t want to mess up your hair? These fuzzy earmuffs are the way to go — and they’re so cute!

Get the Brook + Bay Earmuffs for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Leopard Beanie

This ultra-soft winter hat is everything. Check out the matching mittens too!

Get the Daily Ritual Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Beanie for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Flattened Hoops

More hoops? You bet. These earrings have a flattened design that’s both totally modern and timeless!

Get the Amazon Essentials Gold or Rhodium Plated Stainless Steel Flattened Hoop Earrings for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mini Backpack

You can’t go wrong with Adidas. This sporty little backpack will go everywhere with you!

Get the Adidas Santiago Mini Backpack for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Top

This marble tie-dye top comes from the sisters’ own brand, and we seriously love the chic color choices!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Marbled Ruched Top starting at just $28 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cutout Bodysuit

You’ve seen this K+K bodysuit on both sisters. Try it with jeans or dress it up with a skirt!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-out starting at $24 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lariat Necklace

We’ve got earrings covered, so here’s a versatile necklace to go along with them!

Get the HONEYCAT Lariat Bar Necklace for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Terry Joggers

These stretchy, acid-wash joggers will keep your street style equal parts cool and comfy!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s French Terry Jogger starting at $23 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chenille Sweater

This mega-soft sweater is a dream, and it even has balloon sleeves!

Get the KENDALL + KYLIE Women’s Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater starting at $40 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Packing Cubes

We’re seeing some trips in our future, and these packing cubes will seriously change the travel game!

Get the EASYFUN Packing Cubes starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

