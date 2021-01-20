Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Year after year, we fill our medicine cabinet with the same products that, honestly, have just never really worked. Our nose remains stuffy, our throat remains scratchy, headaches keep us from sleeping and grogginess is so, so real. Cold and flu season is always a struggle, and this year it’s even scarier than usual. Maybe it’s time for something new.

Finding some alternative wellness products doesn’t mean searching out and smuggling ancient, holistic, secret ingredients into the country. It just means shopping at Beekeeper’s Naturals. A huge celebrity favorite, this bee-based brand uses ingredients like propolis and honey to provide products that may seriously put a pep back in your step!

Founded in 2016 by Carly Stein, Beekeeper’s Naturals was created to provide an alternative to mainstream medicines that may be doing more harm than good. Popular offerings including the Propolis Spray, a bestselling throat remedy you might find in the medicine cabinets or bags of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Lily Collins, both known fans of the product. It claims to provide natural immune support, fighting off germs and protecting the throat with antioxidants, all the while flushing scratchiness away. This soothing, naturally-derived spray — free of artificial sugars — may be the upgrade from lozenges you’ve been looking for. For daily support, it’s recommended that you take four sprays once or twice a day, but you can also go up to five times a day if you’re dealing with “periods of increased stress, travel, recovery or fatigue.” Think of it as the ultimate boost!

Another beloved product from Beekeeper’s Naturals is the brand’s honey. The original B.Powered Honey is actually sold out right now (though you can find a mini in this travel kit!), but luckily, the B.Chill version is in stock. We know Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are all B.Powered fans, so we can only imagine B.Chill would be up their alley as well. This version is actually infused with 900mg of high potency hemp oil (not CBD), meant to act as both a “stress rescue” and a “snooze support.” It’s yummy too! Just enjoy half a teaspoon during the day and/or a full teaspoon just before bed to stay calm, cool and collected. This natural remedy claims to do away with groggy side effects too so you can feel good about feeling good!

