We Found the Perfect Vaccine Card Holder That Also Fits Your Passport

It finally feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We’re all aware that the pandemic is still very much ongoing, but with travel restrictions easing up, it looks like things may feel slightly more “back to normal” in the near future!

That being said, whether you’re planning a trip now or later down the line, there’s no telling how long we’re going to need to show proof of vaccination in order to gain access to certain places. That’s why we decided to pick up a travel wallet, and this super affordable option we found on Amazon perfectly fits a vaccine card and a passport!

Get the ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bi-folding wallet is an amazing travel accessory that can seriously come in handy. We love it because it effortlessly houses the vaccine card (which can’t fit in most standard wallets), but also offers other compartments that can store a slew of important necessities! There’s a slot on the side where you can slide in your passport, three card slots that can fit your credit cards and even two slots for SIM cards. This case also comes with a pen that will be incredibly useful while traveling. If you’ve ever had to ask for a writing instrument from a flight attendant to fill out a travel document while up in the air, you know what we mean!

You’ll be able to find this travel wallet in all of your favorite colors — the options currently available are outstanding! There’s even a glitter pick for the fashion-forward shopper. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to safely travel, and we want to make the most of our vacations — with this wallet in tow, we’re setting ourselves up for a successful trip. Of course, if you don’t have a far-flung getaway on the calendar, you can still benefit from keeping this holder in your daily bag!

