We need to talk about blazers. We know it’s usually never fun to hear someone say, “We need to talk,” but we promise that this time, it’s a good thing. Yes, we want to make a change, but no hearts will be broken in the process. We simply want to stop pigeonholing blazers as solely workwear and start incorporating them into more casual looks — or even date night outfits!

The right blazer should have an incredible amount of versatility to it. You should be able to wear it for Zoom calls and IRL office meetings, but you should also be able to wear it with biker shorts and a cropped band tee. It should be comfy and easy to wear, but it should also be worthy of royalty. Duchess Kate found one, after all — which is why we went searching for one just like it!

Get the Allegra K Plaid Notched Lapel One Button Blazer for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed in her Really Wild blazer jacket while on a visit to Cumbria, UK to celebrate the re-opening of the RAF Air Cadets’ Windermere Adventure Training Centre. Her blazer? $560. We weren’t surprised to see royalty wearing something a bit out of our price range, but we knew we could use it as major inspiration. That’s how we found this Allegra K blazer!

This blazer is also plaid with notched lapels like Kate’s, and it has its own flap pockets! Cinch your silhouette by buttoning the singular button right at the natural waist. Other details include lightly padded shoulders for modern structure, a vented back and a silky lining on the inside!

We talked about wanting outfit versatility, so let’s get into that. Kate wore her blazer with dark blue skinny jeans, lace-up booties and a solid beige top underneath. Such an easy look to recreate! We also love the look of the Allegra K model pairing hers with a turtleneck for when it’s extra chilly out. As we mentioned, we love the bike shorts and tee idea too, or how about something as simple as a little black dress for a night out? Add heels and your favorite jewelry!

These are just a few ideas to get you started, but once you have this blazer in your closet, you’ll start coming up with endless ideas for how to wear it!

