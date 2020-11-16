This Bow-Tie Blouse Is Made for Both Festive and Casual Moments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As it’s now officially the peak of the fall season, our transitional wardrobes of tees and light sweaters have taken a backseat. We’ve fully adjusted to the plunging temperatures, and that means more long-sleeve tops and proper pants.

But what if a formal occasion (or socially distant Thanksgiving gathering) is on the horizon? This top from ACEVOG is the answer. It’s still lightweight and ideal for layering, but it has the quintessential autumn aesthetic that we’re shopping for right now!

Get the ACEVOG Women’s Bow Tie Neck Long/Short Sleeve Casual Office Work Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top is a smart and classy option, and will look so elegant with whatever you decide to style it with! Dress it down with jeans, or jazz it up with sleek pants or a pencil skirt if you’re heading out for a dinner engagement. It’s made from breezy chiffon and is chock full of classic design details.

While this top doesn’t feature any buttons running down the front, it does have a super chic bowtie on top. You can adjust it accordingly, so don’t worry that it will be tight or constricting. The chest area is lined, and the long sleeves are sheer which provides even more breathability.

This top is supposed to fit on the loose side, but you can certainly tuck it in for a cinched look. Of course, letting it all hang out is totally welcome — but slipping it into high-waisted pants will create a striking silhouette. It has the perfect dash of femininity, and it’s bound to dominate the upcoming holiday season in style!

