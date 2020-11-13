These Flattering Joggers Are a No. 1 New Release — Now Starting Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you were looking for a great deal today, then start getting excited, because you’ve officially found it. We mean it when we say “great,” by the way. We’re not featuring some leftover, out-of-season pieces that are marked down because no one wanted to buy them. We’re talking about a number one new release on Amazon!

These joggers were an automatic hit, and it quickly became clear why. It’s hard enough for Us to resist any pair of joggers, but this pair really got everything right from waistband to hem. These pants hit all of the marks. They’re cute for daily wear, comfy for lounging and unbelievably flattering!

Get the Mesily Athletic Joggers (originally $22) now starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

The soft, smooth, low-friction fabric of these joggers is everything. You get chafe-free wear, plus a premium four-way stretch. Instead of feeling like every movement is a battle against your bottoms, these pants are made to move with you. That goes for whether that movement is running a lap around the track or crossing your legs the other way while bingeing new episodes of The Mandalorian.

We need to talk about the waistband before moving any further. It’s high-rise and it’s extra wide, offering streamlined tummy control — the comfortable kind, thanks to its seamless design. Make sure to check out the back too to find a pocket that’s perfect for your keys or cards. It’s big enough to comfortably hold most phones to!

Get the Mesily Athletic Joggers (originally $22) now starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

You want more pockets? No problem, because there are two side pockets on these joggers as well with breathable mesh inside, making them perfect for potentially sweaty workouts. They’re great for holding your phone, doggie bags, your wallet or even just your hands. The other feature we obviously need to point out is the tapered cuffs of these bottoms, pulling the look together, making it not only chicer but keeping the cuffs from ever dragging on the ground!

These joggers are currently available in 13 variations, most of which are on sale right now. There are different colors, such as green, pink, navy and black, as well as different designs like camo and snake print. Check each option carefully, because a few are also cropped to a capri length. Once you’ve found your dream joggers, all that’s left to do is place your order. Don’t wait until they sell out!

Get the Mesily Athletic Joggers (originally $22) now starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more fitness pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!