These Simple Lounge Pants are No. 1 Bestsellers on Amazon — Find Out Why

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know we talk about loungewear a lot, but it’s for good reason. Has there ever been a time in history that society has embraced sweats and baggy tees as much as right now? You already know why it’s been all about loungewear for the past eight months or so, especially if you’re still living the work-from-home lifestyle.

With hunkering down on the horizon and the weather getting increasingly cooler, we’re ready to restock our collection with some comfy pants. There are plenty of options out there, but we found a pair on Amazon that we absolutely couldn’t ignore!

Get the AMiERY Women’s Comfy Casual Pajama Pants for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants from AMiERY are a major bestseller on Amazon — and not just in one category. They nabbed the top spot in the sleepwear section and in two different women’s pants pages. But what exactly makes them so fantastic? For starters, the fabric featured is ultra-lightweight and the material has ample amounts of stretch to it. That’s the first thing so many reviewers note about these pants in their testimonials, so it was only fair to share with the class.

Shoppers also love the fit of these pants. They sit right at the hips and have an adjustable drawstring in the waistband, which is likely one of the reasons these have been suitable for over 20,000 proud owners. The pant legs fit on the loose side and flare out, which creates a comfortable, relaxed silhouette!

Get the AMiERY Women’s Comfy Casual Pajama Pants for prices starting at just $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

These AMiERY pants are up for grabs in a wide range of prints and solid shades that will easily match your personality. You can pick between florals, animal prints, stripes, polka dots and so much more! If we’re being real with you, we plan to rock these lounge pants every day — and will only be taking them off when a formal occasion is on the calendar!

See it: Get the AMiERY Women’s Comfy Casual Pajama Pants for prices starting at just $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from AMiERY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!