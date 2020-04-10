This Activated Carbon Mask Has Five Layers of Protection

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

There is a chance that until this year, the only face mask you’d ever worn in your life was a moisturizing sheet mask or pore-clearing clay mask. Protective face masks were just never part of our daily routine, unless perhaps we were medical workers or construction workers. Everything is different now, and masks are suddenly a must. But what if you don’t own any?

Using a bandana or an old shirt can be helpful, especially if you know how to sew — but really, you’re going to want something that really seals off your nose and mouth areas when you’re around other people, as per the CDC’s recommendations. That’s why this mask is going to be our go-to — especially with its filtering capabilities!

Get the PM2.5 Activated Carbon Filter Mask for just $9 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s clear even visually that this mask is heavy-duty when it comes to air filtration. You’ll immediately notice the respiratory valve on the outside. Know how things get super humid super fast when you cover up your nose and mouth? This valve may help prevent that heat and moisture buildup, along with preventing CO2 accumulation. Things only get more impressive from there.

Beneath the soft cotton layer on the outside is a space to slip in activated carbon filters. This mask comes with two, by the way! These filters may help protect you from breathing in dust, pollen, smoke, vehicle exhaust, hazy air and more. While any unused medical-grade or N-95 masks we own should be donated to healthcare workers coming into direct contact with sick patients, this multi-benefit mask may still help slow the spread — especially among those who are asymptomatic!

Other features of this mask include adjustable ear loops, as well as a nose clip that you can shape to contour perfectly around the bridge of your nose. This element of customized comfort goes a long way here, especially when you’re out for an extended period of time. Just make sure when you’re back not to touch your face with unclean hands while removing it!

This mask is available in multiple colors that anyone can wear, as well as kids sizes for anyone aged two or older. Grab one today before it sells out!

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

