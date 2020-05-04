Grab This 3-Pack of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Spray Before It Sells Out

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Shopping for hand sanitizer is like shopping for a perfect pair of jeans these days. It’s extremely hard to find, and even when you think you see one that might work, the specs are off, the price is astonomical or it sells out before you can finish checking out. While with jeans you can at least wear other bottoms in the meantime, when it comes to hand sanitizer, we need it now!

As per the CDC’s recommendations, when you don’t have access to soap and water or are cleaning something that cannot be submerged, you should be using a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to kill germs and bacteria. That goes for both your hands and high-touch surfaces around you. There are plenty of great no-rinse hand washes out there, but we need to be particular about our ingredients right now in order to avoid infection. That’s why this three-pack of sanitizers went into our shopping cart as soon as we spotted it!

Get the Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer 8oz 3-Pack (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available in singles. Get it as soon as May 11, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

What’s better than one hand sanitizer? Three, of course! This pack has been impressing shoppers too, who say they were so excited to find it in stock online. They were even more excited when it came so quickly in the mail, noting that it was exactly as advertised!

These sanitizing sprays contain 75% isopropyl alcohol and are manufactured and bottled in an FDA-registered facility to meet WHO guidelines. The formula is unscented and thin — water-like — and shoppers say it doesn’t leave behind residue on hands. This formula is even more impressive because it contains moisturizing agents to condition the skin, fighting back against the drying effects of the alcohol!

Get the Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer 8oz 3-Pack (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available in singles. Get it as soon as May 11, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can use this spray on your hands, but it may also be used as a surface disinfectant, so be sure to keep your desk, computer, phone, steering wheel, doorknobs and any other surfaces you often come into contact with clean!

Because Adam’s Polishes is working so hard to push these sanitizers out quickly for us, please note that the sprayer on the bottles may vary from trigger sprayer to push sprayer. You’re still getting the same product — just make sure you order it first so you don’t miss out!

Get the Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer 8oz 3-Pack (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available in singles. Get it as soon as May 11, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out other sanitizers here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!