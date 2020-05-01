These Silky, Bamboo Charcoal Fiber Masks Are the Best Shoppers Have Tried

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Now that masks have become such a prominent part of our lives, we’re really starting to learn what makes a mask good and what makes a mask one we’d never want to wear again. Some are just impossible to breathe in, others are straight up painful and some just won’t sit flush against our face at all!

As the days go by, we have more and more masks to choose from, which is a great thing! It does, however, make it harder to narrow things down so you can make sure you’re buying a good one. But that’s what we’re here for! We already did that step for you — that’s how we found this new fan-favorite!

Get the Rebirth Shop Unisex Carbon Fiber Face Mask (4-Pack) for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

So, four face masks for under $10 each…and they ship out fast and free? And they’re racking up five-star reviews? And they’re actually in stock? We’ve hit the jackpot, people! Shoppers say these are the best masks they’ve tried thus far — by far. They love how they can just toss them right into the washing machine for reuse, and also mention that these masks are cool to the touch — making them perfect for warm weather!

What makes the fabric different from others? While many other masks are made with simple cotton, these are made with a bamboo charcoal fiber and silk blend fabric. A lot of masks have a space for charcoal filters, but this one has the purifier built right into its material. There are two layers of fabric too!

These masks are one size fits most thanks to their super stretchy material. One thing we love is that it’s all one piece — the ear loops aren’t just a couple of strings hanging off the ends. They’re part of the mask, and they’re substantial enough to not dig into your skin like nails, meaning this mask is easier to wear for longer amounts of time!

Another thing we love about this mask? That it’s made so it can be folded up for easy portability or storage. Grab one whenever you need to head out to a public place, whether you’re helping to slow the spread or even just facing allergies, vehicle exhaust, passive smoking or dirt, wind and dust. Stay protected and protect others — wear this mask!

