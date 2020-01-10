Duchess Meghan is everywhere! Sure, the former Suits actress turned British royal may be taking a step back from her official duties, but the one thing she isn’t leaving behind? Her love of fashion. The 36-year-old stunner always looks sensational, and if you’re anything like Us and looking to channel her style, good news — it’s easier than you think!

The secret weapon for stealing Duchess Meghan’s style? It’s keeping it real — and really affordable. Next to her love of sustainable (and well-priced) denim, shoes at a reasonable price point also rank high on her list. She loves a good pair that won’t break the bank — and one of her go-to designers, Sarah Flint, has been making that happen for years now.

If you’re looking to walk a mile in her regal shoes, turn to any of these five perfect pairs that are marked down in the Sarah Flint semi-annual sale right now.

1. This Must-Have Mule

A pointed-toe mule that features a very walkable heel? Sounds absolutely incredible! These will team with practically anything in your closet, and will be a staple once spring rolls around.

Grab a pair of the Perfect Mule 85 (originally $395), now with prices starting at just $278, available at Sarah Flint!

2. This Strappy Satin Stiletto

Everyone knows a strappy stiletto is one of this season’s hottest shoes — just look at the catwalks. When you bring the satin into the mix, it’s next level!

Grab a pair of the Kara 100 Stilettos (originally $425), now with prices starting at just $298, available at Sarah Flint!

3. This Lovely Loafer

Who says loafers were exclusively reserved for the boys? From its slight heel to the handful of shades available, it’s the perfect pair for everyday wear.

Grab a pair of the Rosie Loafers (originally $345), now with prices starting at just $242, available at Sarah Flint!

4. This To-the-Knee Boot

Midi-length boots are another must-have shoe of the season! Honestly, they’re the ideal way to round off a sleek outfit, and you don’t have to commit to an over-the-knee moment.

Grab a pair of the Marina Boots (originally $695), now only $489, available at Sarah Flint!

5. This Fabulous Flat

A bowed ballet flat that’s readily available in a dozen fabulous shades? This is exactly what our morning commutes deserve!

Grab a pair of the Natalie Flats (originally $345), now with prices starting at just $242, available at Sarah Flint!

Not your style? Check out additional sale shoes also available at Sarah Flint here!

