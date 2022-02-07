Addison Rae Wore This Exact Slip Dress From Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So often we spot one of our favorite celebs sporting swoon-worthy street style that we simply can’t afford. As much as we’d love to replicate their OOTD, we end up having to find a look for less. Just once, we wish we could own the original outfit.

Our dream is finally coming true! Addison Rae recently wore the cutest black slip dress while out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Naturally, we assumed the figure-flattering frock was an expensive designer piece that was out of our prince range. But much to our surprise, we found out that the maxi dress is from Kim Kardashian’s affordable Skims brand!

The Kardashian connection makes sense — after all, the 21-year-old TikTok star is good friends with Kourtney Kardashian and has made guest appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now we can keep up with Addison Rae by shopping her same exact slip dress from Nordstrom!

The Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress is an elevated basic that belongs in your closet. We all have a go-to LBD, but this maxi version is a step above the rest. First of all, the ribbed stretch modal material is super soft and comfortable. Constructed with Skim’s signature shaping technology, this dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Plus, the straps are adjustable for a customized fit. Available in sizes XS-4X, this inclusive style comes in 11 different hues. Keep it neutral with black, grey or camel, or opt for a pop of color with pink (perfect for Valentine’s Day!). Such an easy everyday dress!

Shoppers of all sizes are absolutely smitten with this top-rated slip dress! One reviewer reported, “Fit like a glove and it snatched you in without suffocating you.” Another customer said, “It fits me perfectly. It’s soft and made well. And it hugs every curve just right. This garment is a must-have.” The fit! The fabric! The feel! This slip dress is clearly a wardrobe winner. “Kim, girl, you’ve done it again!! Best dress I’ve ever owned, hands down,” gushed another shopper. “10000/10 would recommend!”

According to reviewers, this ribbed long slip dress can be worn as shapewear, loungewear or sleepwear. The ultimate closet staple! Channel Rae’s evening ensemble by teaming this dress with strappy heels and a matching purse. You can even dress it down by subbing out sandals for sneakers. In cooler weather, add a leather jacket, cropped sweater or jean jacket on top. Now we can finally say, “Stars — they’re just like Us!”

