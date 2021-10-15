Bundle Up in These Soft Skims Pants From Kim Kardashian’s Cozy Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Over the past year and a half, we’ve become regulars at our own home. It’s our go-to restaurant, with a fridge stocked full of our favorite snacks. It’s also our movie theater — Netflix and Chill is part of our nightly routine. And it’s officially our office, now that working remotely is the new normal for many of Us. Even though we’ve finally started wearing jeans again when we’re out in public, sweats still reign supreme at home. Why suffer in stiff slacks when we could be lounging in breathable bottoms instead? It’s always a pajama party at our place!

So, when we heard that style icon Kim Kardashian was launching a Cozy Collection for her shapewear brand Skims, we immediately set our alarms so we could snag her softest styles. After all, the media mogul is the queen of elevated loungewear. Once we got our hands on these ultra-comfy pants, we’ve basically lived in them ever since. Kim may have appeared in a Skims sketch while hosting SNL over the weekend, but these popular pants are no joke. In fact, I’m actually wearing them right now — casual Friday, anyone?

Get the Skims Cozy Knit Pants for just $88 at Nordstrom!

No exaggerations here: The Skims Cozy Knit Pants live up to the hype. And now you can score these bestselling bottoms from Nordstrom, just in time for sweater weather! Act fast before it’s too late (the original collection sold out within minutes!). Trust Us, you won’t regret it. As I texted a friend earlier this year, “They are a dream. They’re high-waisted and long and SO comfy. They’re the coziest thing I own.” For the record, I stand by those statements.

Designed for comfort and ease, these straight-leg pants feature an elasticated waist that can fold over for added flexibility. Knit from a stretchy boucle yarn, these plush pants feel like you’re bundled up in a blanket — they’ll keep you warm without overheating.

Complete the look with a matching tank, crop camisole, robe, pullover or hoodie from Skims’ Cozy Collection. Available in seven tonal colors — Onyx, Smoke, Bone, Camel, Dusk, Rose Clay and Aqua — all of these pieces represent Kardashian’s signature style of neutral staples. I chose Dusk, a lovely shade of pale pink. And in sizes XXS-5X, this inclusive apparel appeals to a wide range of body types.

Get the Skims Cozy Knit Pants for just $88 at Nordstrom!

The reviews are in: These Cozy Knit Pants are a hit! One satisfied shopper shared, “I feel very luxurious walking around my home in these and could even see myself wearing them out around the holidays for a cozy cute look.” Luxe loungewear that you can flaunt outside the house? Say less. Another review echoed my own sentiments: “They are the most comfortable pants I have ever owned.” And one shopper described these pants as “soft as a teddy bear.”

Part pajamas, part sweatpants, these beautiful bottoms provide all-day comfort. For the sweetest dreams, sleep in these heavenly soft sweats on a cold night. And if you’re looking for loungewear that will keep you cozy, these plush pants are pretty perfect. With the holidays coming up, they also make a great gift. Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, enjoy these snug Skims styles!

See It! Get the Skims Cozy Knit Pants for just $88 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Shop more from Skims here and explore more loungewear at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!