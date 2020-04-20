This Kylie Jenner-Approved Loungewear Is Available at Nordstrom

One usually doesn’t use the word “affordable” in a sentence when it concerns Kylie Jenner. Not only is she one of the world’s foremost social media influencers, she’s a makeup mogul with a penchant for the finer things in life. Think Bentleys, Birkin bags and everything else extravagant!

But we all know by now that the Kardashian-Jenners always have a few surprises up their sleeves! Be it a new business venture or a stunning Instagram post, they keep Us on our toes. In fact, we just noticed a recent snap of Jenner’s that was incredibly intriguing. No, she didn’t debut a fresh dye job or major life update — but the 22-year-old did wear a perfect piece from a loungewear line that’s seriously affordable!

Check out all of the Naked Wardrobe pieces available to order with free shipping from Nordstrom here!

Just when you thought that owning a piece of Jenner’s closet was far out of reach, she proved all of Us wrong with this picture of her sporting a bodysuit from Naked Wardrobe. The fabulous catsuit features zip-up sleeves and a mock turtleneck. Although we couldn’t find her exact selection at Nordstrom, Naked Wardrobe is offering a handful of amazing basics that look seriously cute and comfy — especially for this period of social distancing.

Many of Naked Wardrobe’s pieces are truly accessible and priced under $50, which we love. The designs are simple and consistent — not to mention super soft. There’s a selection of cropped tank tops, long sleeve shirts, bodysuits and dresses at Nordstrom now. There’s even a full jumpsuit that’s available on sale for 40% off!

Everything from Naked Wardrobe can be styled in so many different ways. You can wear one of the tank tops or bodysuits teamed with your favorite sweats on lazy days, or throw on a pair of jeans to dress the look up a bit. Any high-waisted pant or skirt will pair expertly with one of these tops!

Naked Wardrobe has a minimalist look and feel that we’re very much inclined to embrace right now. As the saying goes, less is more. Naturally, Jenner nailed it. The zip bodysuit that she wore with a pair of black lounge pants was next level — and over five million followers who liked her photo seem to agree!

