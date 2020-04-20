Do you remember last year’s Met Gala? It was one of our favorite fashion moments of the entire decade. As soon as Lady Gaga showed up, we knew it was a gala we wouldn’t soon forget. She stole the show with her numerous fierce and over-the-top looks, expertly demonstrating the year’s quirky theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion!

While the “Stupid Love” singer’s outfits were truly stunning, we have to say that one thing we may have been even more impressed by was her skin. Smooth, hydrated, flawless — what more could we ask for? We needed to know her secret, and we soon found out that even Lizzo and Ciara shared the same exact one that day. They all prepped their skin with this Marc Jacobs moisturizer!

Add a standard-size Marc Jacobs Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer and a Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter to your cart and receive 40% off at Sephora! Offer ends April 22, 2020. Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

Holy deal, Sephora! Considering moisturizer and highlighter are both on our “to-wear” list every single day, we knew this was a deal too sweet to pass up. When you add both products to your shopping basket and check out, you’ll save over $40 on the set. More importantly? Your skin is going to be so seriously radiant!

Over 1,000 reviewers are in love with this moisturizing gel-cream, loving its light, bouncy texture and majorly hydrating effects. They say it makes them “glow from within” and that it “absorbs so quickly,” never leaving behind a greasy or oily residue. “You need this,” they say, loving how their skin is officially “re-plumped” thanks to its help. That even goes for super sensitive skin!

Add a standard-size Marc Jacobs Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer and a Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter to your cart and receive 40% off at Sephora! Offer ends April 22, 2020. Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

This multitasking cream is a summery dream thanks to its light, tropical fragrance. We can thank the pineapple enzymes inside, which work alongside the encapsulated sodium hyaluronate to hydrate and retexture — smoothing out rough spots and creating a supple bounce on formerly dull, dehydrated skin!

Anyone looking to fend off dryness, dullness, an uneven texture and wrinkles should look no further than this MJ moisturizer, especially while you can grab it with the highlighter for less. It can even act as a primer for your makeup, so you’re basically getting three products in two! This deal is already almost over though — so if you love good skin, we say get in on this now before you regret missing your chance!

Add a standard-size Marc Jacobs Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer and a Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter to your cart and receive 40% off at Sephora! Offer ends April 22, 2020. Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

Looking for something else? Shop more Marc Jacobs Beauty here and see more moisturizers available at Sephora here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!