How to Try the Fat-Burning Diet Adele and Pippa Middleton Made Famous

The problem with a lot of popular diets we see out in the world is that they just require so much effort for such a long time. Seriously, how long can we realistically cut carbs or sugar out of our lives without feeling miserable? We love food! Not all of it is the healthiest, but we’d like to think there’s a way to set ourselves up for long-term success without setting ourselves up for long-term dissatisfaction.

We know there must be secrets out there though — the exact kind we’ve been searching for. How else can we explain when big-name celebs lose so much weight in so little time while still remaining healthy? Take Adele’s recent transformation for example, or Pippa Middleton’s method for getting wedding-ready back in 2017!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Their secret? Not so secret anymore. Both stars reportedly used the Sirtfood Diet for a speedy weight loss. Sirt-what? Sirtfood. It’s blowing up as a new diet trend, and the best part? It only lasts three weeks. You can push yourself to do pretty much anything for just three weeks — especially if you have the one-on-one support of a Goal Specialist with Noom!

The core idea of the Sirtfood Diet is to eat foods rich in surtuins, which allegedly trigger certain genes in the body, leading to a boosted metabolism, increased fat burning, lowered inflammation and a curbed appetite. Sure, there are some foods you won’t be surprised to see included, like lean chicken, red meat, kale, blueberries and soy, but guess what’s also on that list of acceptable foods? Red wine, coffee, red wine and matcha. Yum!

There are two phases of the Sirtfood Diet: the weight loss phase and the maintenance phase. At first, you start by drinking three Sirtfood green juices per day, containing kale, arugula, parsley, celery, green apple, lemon juice, and green tea, as well as one Sirtfood-rich meal to really activate your system. You then move on to two Sirtfood juices and two Sirtfood meals per day. For the last 14 days, you switch to three Sirtfood meals and one Sirtfood juice per day.

But what happens after that? Is all of that lost weight just going to yo-yo back? It certainly could. You can’t do the Sirtfood Diet for longer than three weeks at a time, but Noom can help you maintain your new figure without as many restrictions. The app-driven diet program is 100% customized for each and every user, so set your health and fitness goals and talk any ideas or struggles out with your Goal Specialist — or a community of other users — to find the best plan for you going forward!

The Sirtfood Diet can be tricky, but Noom can help you navigate it both during and after you finish up with it. Maybe that diet isn’t even for you, but Noom can help you figure out one that is. Sign up today to see for yourself!

