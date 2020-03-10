Cute and casual sneakers are a staple when it comes to spring fashion. We love mixing feminine and sporty styles, and the best way to do exactly that is by pairing a floral dress with some fresh tennis shoes.

The only problem? Narrowing it down! There are tons of styles to choose from: You can go for the chunky dad sneaker, standard canvas lace-ups or a classic pair of Converse. The demand is always there, so styles from top athletic brands rarely go on sale — but we just discovered this pair of beautiful leather adidas kicks for half off at Nordstrom! This deal won’t last long, so jump on it right now while you still can!

Get the adidas SC Premiere Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

A pair of genuine leather sneakers from one of the world’s most covetable brands for just $60? We couldn’t believe this deal when we first spotted it either — but we can assure you that this is not a drill. You can get your hands on the adidas SC Premiere Sneaker for 50% off, but only while your size is still in stock.

These chunky sneakers are made from a combination of leather and suede, and come in a variety of shades. We love the light, neutral tones of this shoe — it’s perfect for the new season. They’re mostly white, but have some subtle touches of light icy pink and soft grey to contrast with the crispness of the cream. The off-white rubber sole adds even more dimension to the design, and includes a touch of that light pink as well!

Get the adidas SC Premiere Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

These adidas sneakers emulate a classic tennis shoe style — but give it a streetwear edge with different colors and a slightly clunkier feel. The adidas logo is embossed in the white leather on the outside of the shoe, complete with the brand’s “Originals” logo right next to it. These give off an old school vibe that’s totally on trend these days!

As far as the Nordstrom reviews are concerned, they are nothing short of spectacular. So many shoppers can’t stop talking about how “stylish” these sneakers are, and even say that they are their “best purchase ever!” We also noticed that multiple shoppers love how “comfortable” these sneakers feel right out of the box, which is likely thanks to the adidas brand’s signature OrthoLite insole. Other notable reviews add that the sneakers are “easy to clean off,” which is definitely a major plus when it comes to light-colored shoes. Many reviews also note that they recommend ordering a whole size down, which you should definitely consider if you’re already adding these shoes to your shopping cart!

See it: Get the adidas SC Premiere Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from adidas and shop all of the women’s shoes available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!