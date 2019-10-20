



There’s nothing that elevates a look quite like jewelry! It’s those dainty pieces that pull our entire outfit together, and we’re always on the hunt for more. Unfortunately, adding to the collection is far easier said than done. Most pieces carry hefty prices tags — ones that are often completely unaffordable. Instead, we opt for more inexpensive picks — but those tend to lack longevity and appear a little bit on the cheap side! But what if there was no need to compromise?

Adina’s Jewels, a jewelry line sold at Nordstrom, is here to save the day! If you aren’t familiar yet, allow Us to fill you in. This celebrity-approved brand has fans all over, including models and Instagram icons like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Every single piece within the collection is tarnish-resistant and high-quality, plus totally impossible to resist. Don’t believe Us? Shop these five pieces that are ready to be paired with any outfit ASAP!

1. This Rainbow Band

Rainbow is trending everywhere these days, and if it’s too bold for you to show off on a sweater, then a ring is the perfect way to get involved. The baguette-cut stones add just the right amount of bling and do so in such a beautiful way. Meanwhile, the multicolored center and polished rose-gold band are such a chic combination!

See it: Grab the Adina’s Jewels Rainbow Crystal Ring for $98, available at Nordstrom!

2. This Pretty Protective Pendant

Anyone eyeing a new necklace to step up their layering game? It’s time to meet the perfect pendant. This evil eye necklace will be carefully watching over Us each and every single day. With a few different colorways available, who can ever resist? Not Us!

See it: Grab the Adina’s Jewels Evil Eye Necklace for $48, available at Nordstrom!

3. This Hollow Hoop

The hoop that has Emily Ratajkowski hooked? According to an InStyle article from last year, it’s from Adina’s Jewels. Now, unfortunately, her exact pair has sold out but there are similar options available. These hollow hoops are a strong substitute! We’re loving how shiny this vintage-inspired pair is — and the extra small size? Game-changer! It’s the perfect standout piece that will steal some attention (but not too much). Pair them with these hoops to stack up on style or go ahead and rock them solo. Either way, they’re the lust-worthy piece everyone will be loving!

See it: Grab a pair of the Adina’s Jewels Extra Small Thick Hollow Hoops for $58, available at Nordstrom!

4. This Snake Stunner

These ear crawlers are making it easier than ever to execute the snake trend. This gold serpent sizzles with sparkling pavés throughout and is topped off with a tiny green gemstone. Admirers will be left green with envy over their desire to wear these crawlers too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Adina’s Jewels Snake Ear Crawlers for $58, available at Nordstrom!

5. This Shell Bracelet

Summer may be over, but we’re still feeling the shell craze — mainly thanks to Gigi Hadid. The 24-year-old has been spotted rocking this look everywhere. From necklaces to belts, she’s elevated our favorite summer camp project and made it supermodel-approved (and acceptable to wear year-round). So, what better way to start than with this bracelet? The gold Vermeil cowrie shells are encrusted in sparkling cubic zirconia and feature an adjustable lobster clasp closure. We’re loving the beachy glam this bracelet brings — and it’ll provide sweet memories of summer as we enter the colder months!

See it: Grab the Adina’s Jewels Pavé Shell Bracelet for $72, available at Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out additional Adina’s Jewels also available at Nordstrom here!

