We Love These 9 North Face Bestsellers That Are on Sale Right Now





Is everyone ready to beat the heat? Us too, we can’t wait for summer to come to an end that we’ve already started to look ahead to fall. From the crisp, cool weather to the Pumpkin Spice Lattes, it’s our favorite time of year! But want to know what we love the most? We’re actually excited to layer up!

We’re even more excited to start fall shopping when we saw items from The North Face on sale! Shop nine of our favorites we found in the Backcountry sale below!

1. This Novelty Osito Jacket

Looking for lightweight warmth? It doesn’t get any better than this high-pile fleece! The Novelty Osito Jacket features a cozy oversized collar, comfortable stretch cuffs and a tailored waist that’s ultra-flattering. Factor in the three available colors? Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the North Face Novelty Osito Jacket (originally $110) now with prices starting at $50 at Backcountry!

2. This Campshire Hooded Pullover

Short on time but looking for something high in style? Throw on this hooded pullover. It’s crafted from super-soft Sherpa fleece and is even water-resistant. Whether we’re running errands or heading up to the weekend cabin, this piece will have Us ready in seconds!

See it: Grab the North Face Campshire Hooded Pullover Fleece Jacket (originally $149) now with prices starting at $75 at Backcountry!

3. This Tech Mezzaluna 1/4-Zip

We’re loving this light fleece for year-round wear! Whether we’re enjoying an afternoon hike or hitting the gym, this lightweight material can be worn alone or under a heavier piece too! We can also throw it in a duffle and take on-the-go!

See it: Grab the North Face Tech Mezzaluna 1/4-Zip (originally $55) now with prices starting at $38 at Backcountry!

4. This Glacier 1/4-Zip Fleece

Is anyone looking for something lightweight, versatile and quick-drying? This 1/4 zip fleece is the perfect pullover! Pick from any of the 10 sensational shades and sizzle in style all season long!

See it: Grab the North Face Glacier 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover (originally $55) now with prices starting at just $25 at Backcountry!

5. This Fave Full-Zip Hoodie

Living life on-the-go? Step into this midweight hoodie that’s endlessly versatile. The stretchy fabric allows a greater range of motion, whether we’re running laps or checking off errands. Plus the elastic binding on the hem and thumb-loop cuffs prevent ride-ups. Talk about perfection.

See it: Grab the North Face Fave Lite LFC Full-Zip Hoodie (originally $70) now with prices starting at $38 at Backcountry!

6. This Logo Full-Zip Hoodie

Logo’s are hotter than ever! What better way to jump on the logomania bandwagon than in this full-zip hoodie? Zip it up on colder days and down on warmer ones, either way, this timeless hoodie is a top pick!

See it: Grab the North Face Half Dome Full-Zip Hoodie (originally $60) now with prices starting at just $27 at Backcountry!

7. This Softshell Jacket

Mother Nature stands no chances when wearing this softshell jacket! It provides a soft and stretchy, windproof performance that will let Us all continue to live our lives on-the-go.

See it: Grab the North Face Apex Risor Softshell Jacket (originally up to $149) now with prices starting at just $110 at Backcountry!

8. This Full-Zip Sweatshirt

Who says staying warm equates to bulky layers? Remain bundled up in this warm, quilted hoodie with a stretch-woven shell that’s as lightweight as ever. Factor in the soft, sleek insulation? We’re sold.

See it: Grab the North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Full-Zip Hoodie (originally $149) now with prices starting at $105 at Backcountry!

9. This Pullover Sweatshirt

What’s better than one logo sweatshirt? Two of them. Grab this classic sweatshirt, and live your best logo life!

See it: Grab the North Face Fave Half Dome 2.0 Pullover Hoodie (originally $60) now with prices starting at $30 at Backcountry!

Not your style? Check out additional The North Face items and more jackets also available at Backcountry!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!