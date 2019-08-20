7 Bestselling Skincare Products on Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews





Remember in Legally Blonde when Reese Witherspoon‘s character Elle Woods said: “The rules of hair care are simple and finite?” Obviously, we know that’s true. We also know that good genes can only get us so far. It takes great hair, skincare and makeup products to help us look and feel our best.

With countless options on the market, how is anyone supposed to know where to start? We know that feeling but don’t worry! We’ve combed through the extensive reviews on Amazon and found the top seven bestselling beauty products with near-perfect reviews!

1. Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Overall Rating: 4.4/5 stars

Positive Reviews: 1,157

This bestselling duo works overtime as a primer, moisturizer and setting spray, making it the pick-me-up we’re all in desperate need of.

See it: Grab the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Rosewater & Facial Spray with Green Tea Duo with prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. Neutrogena Hyrdo Boost Gel-Cream

Overall Rating: 4.3/5

Positive Reviews: 1,733

The gel-like formula looks to provide instant hydration to all skin textures, leaving it smooth and supple by attempting to restore its barrier against moisture loss.

See it: Grab the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer (originally $19) now only $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. Thayer’s Rose Petal Witch Hazel

Overall Rating: 4.5/5

Positive Reviews: 9,643

This gentle-yet-effective formula will help to cleanse and hydrate skin, control oil production, even out skin tone and lock in moisture. It’s the ultimate one-stop-shop.

See it: Grab the Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel (originally $11) now only $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay

Overall Rating: 4.4/5

Positive Reviews: 14,520

This fan-favorite product has been deemed “the world’s most powerful mask” and can do everything from draw out impurities deep within our skin’s surface to exfoliate it for a smoother, brighter complexion.

See it: Grab the Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay with prices starting at only $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Overall Rating: 4.5/5

Positive Reviews: 1,954

This micellar cleansing water can help lift away dirt, makeup and excess oils all without any rinsing or harsh rubbing to help leave skin feeling refreshed, recharged and clear of any greasy residue!

See it: Grab the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water with prices starting at only $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

6. CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash

Overall Rating: 4.3/5

Positive Reviews: 1,208

We love how this bestselling cleanser can cleanse, lock in moisture and restore our skin’s natural barrier all while maintaining a super-hydrating, non-drying formula.

See it: Grab the CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash with prices starting at $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

7. Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Overall Rating: 4.2/5

Five-star Reviews: 665

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfector turns to 2% Beta Hydroxy Acid to help reduce the appearance of any fine lines or wrinkles while unclogging pores and exfoliating dead skin for a brighter complexion.

See it: Grab the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant with prices starting at only $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

