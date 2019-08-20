Our 9 Favorite Charcoal Products on Amazon With the Best Reviews





The one ingredient taking the beauty industry by storm? Activated charcoal. This decades-old ingredient has been around forever, but it wasn’t until recently we’ve all jumped on the bandwagon. But, why?

Whether we’re looking to pull the dirt out of pores or whiten our teeth, activated charcoal can do it all. Looking to experience the magic yourself? Here are the nine best-rated charcoal products available on Amazon!

1. This Mud Mask

This mud mask is gentle-yet-effective and suitable for all skin types. It works wonders for anyone trying to unclog their pores, give their skin a deep clean and even take on acne outbreaks. The best part? It can be used on both the face and body.

See it: Grab the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask (originally $60) now only $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. This Whitening Powder

Over 2,200 reviewers love this teeth whitening powder! Many claim it’s just as effective as any other teeth whitening gel, pen or kit on the market, and one reviewer says it’s a “great alternative to whitening strips.”

See it: Grab the Ecco Pure Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. This Charcoal Wash

This dermatologist-tested cleanser can draw out and trap deep-down impurities to help clean the skin! The verdict? Almost 2,700 reviewers claim it’s the “holy grail” of cleansers.

See it: Grab the Bioré Charcoal Acne Scrub with prices starting at $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. This Peel-Off Mask

This mask works to gently detoxify and purify the skin by removing impurities, oil and environmental toxins. Plus it can even remove those stubborn blackheads! Over 1,100 reviewers also claim it’s “perfect” for “removing dead skin” and leaving skin “soft and smooth.”

See it: Grab the Aliceva Blackhead Remover Mask for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. This Toothpaste

Is anyone looking for a whiter and brighter smile? This five-star whitener will get the job done. About 98% of the reviewers love how this “all-natural” product provided “whiter teeth and healthier gums.”

See it: Grab the Bestidy Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

6. This Bar Soap

Sure, this soap bar is marked “for men,” but according to the reviewers, it’s suitable for anyone. One mother loved how this rich, hydrating bar not only worked on her “entire family” but left their skin “silky smooth all day.”

See it: Art of Sport Body Bar Soap 2-Pack with prices starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

7. This Blackhead Mask

We’re loving how this peel-off mask can help treat blemishes, blackheads and every other bump along the way. Additionally, it can help to reduce the effects of computer radiation on the skin, add vitality to dull or uneven skin and even firm skin.

See it: Grab the Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

8. This Whitener

This 24K teeth whitener left over 20,000 reviewers speechless. The fast-acting formula helps to detoxify the mouth, remove bad breath and gently polish away stains.

See it: Grab the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder with prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

9. This Must-Have Mask

This mask can deep clean our skin, reduce and unclog pores and what else? It also can help to increase circulation, prevent blackheads and reduce the appearances of acne scars, according to nearly 8,000 reviewers.

See it: Grab the Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask (originally $40) now only $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

